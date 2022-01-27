Matt Eberflus - ‘We will do everything in our power to bring a Super Bowl championship back to Chicago.’

This week has been a fast and furious time at 1920 Football Drive in Lake Forest, IL.

Ryan Poles was officially hired on Monday, Jan 24th, and has already been hard at work to begin laying the foundation for achieving greatness with the Chicago Bears. Today, on Jan 27th, the Bears named Matt Eberflus as their 17th head coach in franchise history. These hires came within four days of each other.

Moments ago, the Chicago Bears made the hiring of Matt Eberflus official, per their team website. Below are statements from both GM Ryan Poles and new HC Matt Eberflus.

First, from Ryan Poles:

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Matt become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears,” Poles said. “His experience, passion, character and attention to detail made him the right man for both the job and the culture we intend to establish here at Halas Hall. Throughout the search, Matt impressed me when detailing his vision and plan for our team. We look forward to getting to work and assembling a top-notch staff and roster that will help us consistently compete for championships.” (Ryan Poles, GM, Chicago Bears)

And now, Matt Eberflus:

“I would like to thank Ryan and the McCaskey family for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the Chicago Bears, one of the most storied franchises in all of sports in one of the greatest cities in the world,” Eberflus said. “I am truly humbled and honored to be named your head coach and together we will do everything in our power to bring a Super Bowl championship back to Chicago.” (Matt Eberflus, HC, Chicago Bears)

It’s also worth mentioning this is the first time in Bears history both a first-time GM and a first-time HC were hired together in the same off-season.

The coaching hires and re-shaping of the front office are already underway. Once we know more, we’ll update as needed.

Congratulations, and welcome to the Chicago Bears, Matt Eberflus!