The Bear’s Den, January 28, 2022

Initial Thoughts on the Hiring of Eberflus as Head Coach - Da Bears Blog - General point: Eberflus has earned this opportunity. And now he is tasked with building the offensive staff to guide Justin Fields through his career.

Haugh: Bears’ change is at least progress - 670 The Score - A few minutes after the news broke Thursday morning, a fan named Ralph called 670 The Score to weigh in on new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Marinelli: Eberflus ‘is going to be successful’ in Chicago - 670 The Score - The Bears are set to hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach, and he comes to Chicago highly touted by peers around the NFL.

Bernstein: Bears coach Matt Eberflus … um … OK - 670 The Score - Our times seem to demand strong immediate opinions about such topics, but leave it to the Bears to have most of us sharing shrugs and vague hope, along with the odd and furtive sidelong glance.

Emma: All eyes now on Bears’ offensive coordinator choice - 670 The Score - In the NFL’s age of offense, the Bears are set to hire a head coach whose background is in defense.

Greenberg: Will Matt Eberflus be a name for Bears fans to remember? Or one to forget? – The Athletic - With no track record as a head coach, Eberflus has something to prove, and how he assembles his staff is the first step.

Matt Eberflus Hired as Chicago Bears Head Coach (Instant Reaction & Analysis) - The Chicago Audible - Listen as the guys share their instant reaction and analysis to the Chicago Bears hiring Matt Eberflus as Head Coach.

Hoge: 6 Bears offensive coordinators for Matt Eberflus to hire - RSN - Here are six offensive coordinators the Chicago Bears should take a look at.

How new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus may change defense - RSN - Roquan Smith, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn will likely all play with different techniques moving forward.

Bears hire Matt Eberflus: Return to Lovie Smith style principles - RSN - The Chicago Bears have hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach and he'll bring some Lovie Smith style principles with him.

Former Bears Lance Briggs, Peanut Tillman campaign for new DC hire - RSN - The Bears have a new head coach and a new GM, but their work is far from done.

Bears name Matt Eberflus 17th head coach in franchise history - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Thursday named Matt Eberflus as their 17th head coach in franchise history. Eberflus boasts 30 years of coaching experience in the NFL and in college, including the last four seasons as Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator.

Matt Ryan rooting for close friend, new Bears GM Ryan Poles - ChicagoBears.com - The bond that new Bears general manager Ryan Poles and long-time Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan developed as Boston College teammates remains strong more than a decade later.

Officially Official: Matt Eberflus is the 17th Head Coach in Chicago Bears History - Bleacher Nation - Bears fans craving changes at the top finally have finally gotten their wish.

Who Wants to Be Justin Fields' Offensive Coordinator? - Bleacher Nation - The next Bears offensive coordinator would have full autonomy of building out an offense, designing a scheme, and developing Justin Fields.

Welcome, Matt: Eberflus must be what Nagy wasn’t for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Be clear and concise. A boring, businesslike approach is exactly what the Bears need right now.

Report: Mike McCarthy receives assurance he will return for 2022 - ProFootballTalk - Mike McCarthy has received assurance from the Cowboys that he will remain the head coach in 2022, Jori Epstein of USA Today reports.

Matt Eberflus, Future Head Coach? - On Tap Sports Net - A deep dive into Matt Eberflus, where he comes from, what he does with the Colts defense, and his prospects as an NFL head coach.

Bears turning back the clock — to Lovie Smith — with Matt Eberflus hire - Chicago Sun-Times - The Colts’ defensive coordinator seems like an unconventional hire with the Bears desperate for offense. But they were in a similar situation when Jerry Angelo hired Smith in 2004. Three years later, the Bears were in the Super Bowl.

The big question: Who will be Matt Eberflus’ offensive coordinator? - Chicago Sun-Times - With Justin Fields entering his second season, there’s no more important question for new Bears coach Matt Eberflus than deciding who will be calling plays on offense.

Bears hire a Matt Eberflus not an offensive guru to guide Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Colts defensive coordinator will need lots of help on the side of the ball called "offense.’’

Watch Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s introductory press conference - Daily Norseman - The new boss speaks to Vikings fans for the first time

Duerrwaechter: Matt Eberflus - “We will do everything in our power to bring a Super Bowl championship back to Chicago.” - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears officially welcomed Matt Eberflus as their 17th head coach on Thursday, Jan 27th. Newly hired GM Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus both issued statements to the Chicago media this evening.

Zeglinski: Reaction - The Chicago Bears’ hire of Matt Eberflus - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have a defensive mind at head coach. Great, how are they scoring points?

Bears hire a Head Coach: Talking though the Matt Eberflus hire - Windy City Gridiron - Just two days after locking down a new general manager in Ryan Poles, the Chicago Bears have hired a new head coach by inking Matt Eberflus, former defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts....

Wiltfong: What’s your take on the Bears’ GM and Head Coach hires? - Windy City Gridiron - Give us your letter grade for the Bears’ additions of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

Infante: Bears hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as new HC - Windy City Gridiron - Eberflus becomes the 17th head coach in Bears history.

