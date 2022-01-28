Chicago Bears 2022 New Staff Tracker

We’re going to keep tabs on all the news and rumors surrounding the Bears as they build an assistant coaching staff and add to their front office personnel.

The Chicago Bears have a brand new general manager, Ryan Ploes, and a brand new head coach, Matt Eberflus, so the next step for the franchise is to start building the front office and assistant coaching staff. With the NFL Draft coming up in a few months (April 28–30) the team won’t make wholesale changes to the scouting department, but I would expect Poles to bring in some of his own guys, and the first guy could be coming from the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher, who both cover the Eagles, Poles is expected to target Philly’s director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for a “high-ranking front office job in Chicago.” Cunningham has 15 years experience in the Eagles and Ravens organization and is considered an up-and-comer around the league. If the Bears wanted to add Cunningham as the assistant GM, that’s a move the Eagles couldn’t block.

On the coaching side of things, there are rumors that Eberflus is targeting a Shanahan style offensive coordinator, but the most buzz around his potential coaching staff is in the third phase and special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. If the Las Vegas Raiders decide to move on from Bisaccia, who just finished the 2021 season as the Raiders interim head coach, he’ll be available for Chicago to hire.

We’ll track all the news and rumors surrounding any additions to the front office and to the assistant coaching staff, and we’ll put anything we write on Chicago’s 2022 new hires in this story stream.