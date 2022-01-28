Report: Bears offer OC job to Packers QB coach Luke Getsy

The Bears have offered their offensive coordinator role to Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Getsy, 37, has served as the passing game coordinator for the Packers for the last two seasons and has been their quarterbacks coach for the last three years. Aaron Rodgers has made it to the Pro Bowl in all three of those seasons, has been a first-team All-Pro for the last two seasons and will presumably be the NFL MVP for two consecutive years.

Before the Broncos hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, they interviewed Getsy for their vacant head coaching job. In an interview with the Broncos’ team website, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic had this to say about Getsy’s leadership style:

“I think just in our dealings with them, and I don’t know how reflective how they talk to reporters is of how they lead, but Getsy’s kind of more reserved and [Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel] Hackett’s kind of more animated. But you said it, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are both very complimentary of Getsy’s ability to command a room — and captivate is the word Aaron Rodgers used the other day — captivate a room. … That’s the No. 1 quality that Rodgers thinks make a good head coach, is someone who can command the attention of a room and get everyone to buy in. Getsy has the ability to do that.

Schneidman also mentioned that both Rodgers and Davante Adams credit Getsy for their development and growth over the last few years. Getsy had a previous stint with the Packers, serving as an offensive quality control coach in 2014 and 2015, as well as their wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017, prior to being Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator for a season.

If Getsy chooses to accept the job, he will have play-calling duties for the Bears’ offense, as the team hired former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be their head coach. Though currently unknown how much of Matt LaFleur’s offensive philosophy Getsy will adapt, the Packers’ offensive scheme currently consists of plenty of pre-snap motion, heavy RPO usage, and utilizing a variety of route concepts that include screens, out routes and go routes.

As of this writing, Getsy has neither accepted nor rejected the job offering.