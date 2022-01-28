Report: Bears targeting 3 Colts’ assistant coaches

Speculation began about Matt Eberflus’ new coaching staff moments after it leaked that he agreed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and while nothing has been made official yet, there’s a lot of buzz around three Indianapolis Colts’ assistants bolting for the Windy City.

Indy safeties coach Alan Williams is the most recent to be reported to have an interview coming up for the Bears’ defensive coordinator position, this according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Williams has 30 years coaching experience, including a 2 year stint as the Vikings defensive coordinator.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Eberflus and the Bears already have corner backs coach James Rowe and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi “on board.” Both assistants had the same position with the Colts, so either they were out of their Indianapolis contracts or the Colts granted them permission to leave for the Bears.

In the case of Williams, an NFL team can’t block a position coach from taking a promotion to a coordinator role, so if Williams is Eberflus’ D.C. target he could accept the offer as soon as possible.