NFL Championship Sunday Schedule

It’s going to be incredibly difficult for the NFL to top last weekend’s divisional round playoff games where all four contests came down to the final play. That was arguably the greatest two days of games in the history of the postseason, but this Sunday’s games could be exciting in their own right.

Here’s how Sunday, January 30 lines up.

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-5) at 2:00 PM (CT) on CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers (12-7) at Los Angeles Rams (14-5) at 6:40 PM (CT) on FOX/FOX Deportes

Just like a week ago, our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the home teams favored in each game, and this time I’m going with both favorites.

I’d love to see the Bengals pull off the upset, but the K.C. offense has been clicking on all cylinders. This feels like the first of many Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes postseason match-ups, and I just hope it lives up to the hype.

In the late game I don’t see how the 49ers have the firepower to stick with the Rams. It was a nice story knocking Green Bay out of the playoffs, but the Rams are the more complete team of these two.

Before the games kick off on Sunday we’ll refresh this post to serve as our open thread for you guys to talk about the day.