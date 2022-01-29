Ranking all 134 players at the 2022 Senior Bowl

The first big stage of the 2022 NFL Draft is almost upon us: Senior Bowl week.
Windy City Gridiron will have representation down in Mobile this year, with both Robert Schmitz and Jeff Berckes reporting live from practice over the course of the week. I won’t be down there again this time around, but I’ll be helping out with coverage from home, though I definitely recommend following along with what Robert and Jeff have to say on Twitter, on the website and in podcast form.
This year’s group of Senior Bowl prospects (Senior Bowlers?) is another talented one, as Executive Director Jim Nagy did a great job of bringing in a stacked assortment of players. All but one of the consensus top 6 quarterbacks in the 2022 draft will be participating, as well as several other prospects with first-round aspirations. Also worth mentioning is the intriguing group of small-school players that will look to shine against top competition in front of NFL teams.
The Bears came away with two Senior Bowl prospects in the 2021 draft, snagging Thomas Graham Jr. and Khalil Herbert on Day 3. Though the draft process will be different under new general manager Ryan Poles, it wouldn’t be surprising if Chicago comes away with at least one player who will be participating down in Mobile this coming week.
Like I did last year, I decided to prepare for this year’s Senior Bowl by watching every single player and putting them into a big board. This year’s class comes in at 134 players, and in a change from last year, I decided to include the round grade they currently hold on my board. Please note that these rankings are early in the draft process and will most certainly change before the draft, but they are a reflection of where my board currently stands.
Without further ado, here is my ranking of all 133 players at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
2022 Senior Bowl Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Current Grade
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Current Grade
|1
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|Round 1
|2
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|Round 1
|3
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|Round 1
|4
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|Round 1-2
|5
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Penn State
|Round 1-2
|6
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|Round 1-2
|7
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|Round 1-2
|8
|Darian Kinnard
|OG
|Kentucky
|Round 2-3
|9
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|Round 2-3
|10
|Myjai Sanders
|EDGE
|Cincinnati
|Round 2-3
|11
|Derion Kendrick
|CB
|Georgia
|Round 2-3
|12
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|Round 2-3
|13
|Jermaine Johnson
|EDGE
|Florida State
|Round 2-3
|14
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|Round 2-3
|15
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Nevada
|Round 2-3
|16
|Kingsley Enagbare
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|Round 2-3
|17
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|Round 2-3
|18
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Georgia
|Round 2-3
|19
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Boston College
|Round 2-3
|20
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|Round 2-3
|21
|Perrion Winfrey
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Round 2-3
|22
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Illinois
|Round 2-3
|23
|Luke Goedeke
|OT
|Central Michigan
|Round 2-3
|24
|Travis Jones
|DL
|UConn
|Round 2-3
|25
|Chad Muma
|LB
|Wyoming
|Round 3
|26
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|Round 3
|27
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Washington State
|Round 3
|28
|Damone Clark
|LB
|LSU
|Round 3
|29
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|Round 3
|30
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Houston
|Round 3
|31
|Arnold Ebiketie
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Round 3
|32
|Cameron Thomas
|DL
|San Diego State
|Round 3
|33
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|Round 3-4
|34
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Missouri
|Round 3-4
|35
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Missouri
|Round 3-4
|36
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|Round 3-4
|37
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Nevada
|Round 3-4
|38
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|Round 3-4
|39
|Isaiah Thomas
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|Round 3-4
|40
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Ohio State
|Round 3-4
|41
|Mario Goodrich
|CB
|Clemson
|Round 3-4
|42
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|UTSA
|Round 3-4
|43
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Round 3-4
|44
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Cincinnati
|Round 4
|45
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|Round 4
|46
|Spencer Burford
|OT
|UTSA
|Round 4
|47
|Amare Barno
|EDGE
|Virginia Tech
|Round 4
|48
|Phidarian Mathis
|DL
|Alabama
|Round 4
|49
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Round 4
|50
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|Round 4
|51
|JoJo Domann
|LB
|Nebraska
|Round 4
|52
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Southern Utah
|Round 4
|53
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Tennessee
|Round 4
|54
|Yusuf Corker
|S
|Kentucky
|Round 4
|55
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Wisconsin
|Round 4
|56
|Tyreke Smith
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|Round 4
|57
|Josh Paschal
|EDGE
|Kentucky
|Round 4
|58
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Baylor
|Round 4
|59
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Tennessee
|Round 4
|60
|John Ridgeway III
|DL
|Arkansas
|Round 4-5
|61
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Baylor
|Round 4-5
|62
|James Cook
|RB
|Georgia
|Round 4-5
|63
|Dontario Drummond
|WR
|Ole Miss
|Round 4-5
|64
|Jeremiah Gemmel
|LB
|North Carolina
|Round 4-5
|65
|J.T. Woods
|S
|Baylor
|Round 4-5
|66
|Kyron Johnson
|EDGE
|Kansas
|Round 4-5
|67
|Haskell Garrett
|DL
|Ohio State
|Round 4-5
|68
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cincinnati
|Round 4-5
|69
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|Iowa State
|Round 4-5
|70
|Lecitus Smith
|OG
|Virginia Tech
|Round 4-5
|71
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|Round 4-5
|72
|Bo Melton
|WR
|Rutgers
|Round 4-5
|73
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|Tennessee
|Round 4-5
|74
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Arizona State
|Round 4-5
|75
|Hasaan Haskins
|RB
|Michigan
|Round 4-5
|76
|Esezi Otomewo
|DL
|Minnesota
|Round 4-5
|77
|Mike Rose
|LB
|Iowa State
|Round 4-5
|78
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Alabama
|Round 4-5
|79
|Bailey Zappe
|QB
|Western Kentucky
|Round 5
|80
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Georgia
|Round 5
|81
|Ed Ingram
|OG
|LSU
|Round 5
|82
|Dylan Parham
|OG
|Memphis
|Round 5
|83
|Cole Strange
|OG
|Chattanooga
|Round 5
|84
|Jeremiah Moon
|EDGE
|Florida
|Round 5
|85
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|North Dakota
|Round 5
|86
|Zachary Carter
|DL
|Florida
|Round 5
|87
|Dominique Robinson
|EDGE
|Miami (OH)
|Round 5
|88
|Zyon McCollum
|CB
|Sam Houston State
|Round 5-6
|89
|Sterling Weatherford
|S
|Miami (OH)
|Round 5-6
|90
|Tre Turner
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|Round 5-6
|91
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|S
|Nebraska
|Round 5-6
|92
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|UCLA
|Round 5-6
|93
|Reggie Roberson Jr.
|WR
|SMU
|Round 5-6
|94
|Abram Smith
|RB
|Baylor
|Round 5-6
|95
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Round 5-6
|96
|Micheal Clemons
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|Round 5-6
|97
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|SMU
|Round 5-6
|98
|Ja'Tyre Carter
|OG
|Southern
|Round 5-6
|99
|Aaron Hansford
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Round 5-6
|100
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Montana State
|Round 5-6
|101
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|CB
|Penn State
|Round 5-6
|102
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Fayetteville State
|Round 5-6
|103
|Tariq Carpenter
|LB
|Georgia Tech
|Round 5-6
|104
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|San Diego State
|Round 5-6
|105
|Chris Paul
|OG
|Tulsa
|Round 6
|106
|Justin Shaffer
|OG
|Georgia
|Round 6
|107
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DL
|LSU
|Round 6
|108
|Jesse Luketa
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Round 6
|109
|DeAngelo Malone
|EDGE
|Western Kentucky
|Round 6
|110
|Danny Gray
|WR
|SMU
|Round 6
|111
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|Round 6-7
|112
|Nick Zakelj
|OT
|Fordham
|Round 6-7
|113
|D'Marco Jackson
|LB
|Appalachian State
|Round 6-7
|114
|Josh Thompson
|CB
|Texas
|Round 6-7
|115
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Toledo
|Round 6-7
|116
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Washington State
|Round 6-7
|117
|Andrew Stueber
|OG
|Michigan
|Round 7-UDFA
|118
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|Round 7-UDFA
|119
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DL
|UCLA
|Round 7-UDFA
|120
|D'Vonte Price
|RB
|Florida Intentional
|Round 7-UDFA
|121
|Jeremiah Hall
|FB
|Oklahoma
|Round 7-UDFA
|122
|Marquis Hayes
|OG
|Oklahoma
|UDFA
|123
|Gregory Junior
|CB
|Ouachita Baptist
|UDFA
|124
|Braylon Sanders
|WR
|Ole Miss
|UDFA
|125
|Jordan Stout
|P
|Penn State
|UDFA
|126
|ZaQuandre White
|RB
|South Carolina
|UDFA
|127
|Luke Fortner
|C
|Kentucky
|UDFA
|128
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|Texas
|UDFA
|129
|Leon O'Neal Jr.
|S
|Texas A&M
|UDFA
|130
|Jake Camarda
|P
|Georgia
|UDFA
|131
|Cal Adomitis
|LS
|Pittsburgh
|UDFA
|132
|Jordan Silver
|LS
|Arkansas
|UDFA
|133
|Andrew Mevis
|K
|Iowa State
|UDFA
|134
|Connor Heyward
|FB
|Michigan State
|UDFA
Loading comments...