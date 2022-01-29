 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ranking all 134 players at the 2022 Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is upon us, so to kick off a week of our coverage at WCG, Lead Draft Analyst Jacob Infante ranks every player who got invited this year.

By Jacob Infante
LendingTree Bowl - Liberty v Eastern Michigan Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The first big stage of the 2022 NFL Draft is almost upon us: Senior Bowl week.

Windy City Gridiron will have representation down in Mobile this year, with both Robert Schmitz and Jeff Berckes reporting live from practice over the course of the week. I won’t be down there again this time around, but I’ll be helping out with coverage from home, though I definitely recommend following along with what Robert and Jeff have to say on Twitter, on the website and in podcast form.

This year’s group of Senior Bowl prospects (Senior Bowlers?) is another talented one, as Executive Director Jim Nagy did a great job of bringing in a stacked assortment of players. All but one of the consensus top 6 quarterbacks in the 2022 draft will be participating, as well as several other prospects with first-round aspirations. Also worth mentioning is the intriguing group of small-school players that will look to shine against top competition in front of NFL teams.

The Bears came away with two Senior Bowl prospects in the 2021 draft, snagging Thomas Graham Jr. and Khalil Herbert on Day 3. Though the draft process will be different under new general manager Ryan Poles, it wouldn’t be surprising if Chicago comes away with at least one player who will be participating down in Mobile this coming week.

Like I did last year, I decided to prepare for this year’s Senior Bowl by watching every single player and putting them into a big board. This year’s class comes in at 134 players, and in a change from last year, I decided to include the round grade they currently hold on my board. Please note that these rankings are early in the draft process and will most certainly change before the draft, but they are a reflection of where my board currently stands.

Without further ado, here is my ranking of all 133 players at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

2022 Senior Bowl Big Board

Rank Player Position School Current Grade
1 Devin Lloyd LB Utah Round 1
2 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh Round 1
3 Malik Willis QB Liberty Round 1
4 Roger McCreary CB Auburn Round 1-2
5 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State Round 1-2
6 Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa Round 1-2
7 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan Round 1-2
8 Darian Kinnard OG Kentucky Round 2-3
9 Carson Strong QB Nevada Round 2-3
10 Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati Round 2-3
11 Derion Kendrick CB Georgia Round 2-3
12 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota Round 2-3
13 Jermaine Johnson EDGE Florida State Round 2-3
14 Sam Howell QB North Carolina Round 2-3
15 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada Round 2-3
16 Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina Round 2-3
17 Trey McBride TE Colorado State Round 2-3
18 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia Round 2-3
19 Zion Johnson OG Boston College Round 2-3
20 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State Round 2-3
21 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma Round 2-3
22 Kerby Joseph S Illinois Round 2-3
23 Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan Round 2-3
24 Travis Jones DL UConn Round 2-3
25 Chad Muma LB Wyoming Round 3
26 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama Round 3
27 Abraham Lucas OT Washington State Round 3
28 Damone Clark LB LSU Round 3
29 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati Round 3
30 Logan Hall DL Houston Round 3
31 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State Round 3
32 Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State Round 3
33 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina Round 3-4
34 Tyler Badie RB Missouri Round 3-4
35 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri Round 3-4
36 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis Round 3-4
37 Cole Turner TE Nevada Round 3-4
38 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati Round 3-4
39 Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma Round 3-4
40 Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State Round 3-4
41 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson Round 3-4
42 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA Round 3-4
43 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma Round 3-4
44 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati Round 4
45 Quay Walker LB Georgia Round 4
46 Spencer Burford OT UTSA Round 4
47 Amare Barno EDGE Virginia Tech Round 4
48 Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama Round 4
49 Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati Round 4
50 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State Round 4
51 JoJo Domann LB Nebraska Round 4
52 Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah Round 4
53 Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee Round 4
54 Yusuf Corker S Kentucky Round 4
55 Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin Round 4
56 Tyreke Smith EDGE Ohio State Round 4
57 Josh Paschal EDGE Kentucky Round 4
58 Jalen Pitre S Baylor Round 4
59 Cade Mays OG Tennessee Round 4
60 John Ridgeway III DL Arkansas Round 4-5
61 Terrel Bernard LB Baylor Round 4-5
62 James Cook RB Georgia Round 4-5
63 Dontario Drummond WR Ole Miss Round 4-5
64 Jeremiah Gemmel LB North Carolina Round 4-5
65 J.T. Woods S Baylor Round 4-5
66 Kyron Johnson EDGE Kansas Round 4-5
67 Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State Round 4-5
68 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati Round 4-5
69 Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State Round 4-5
70 Lecitus Smith OG Virginia Tech Round 4-5
71 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota Round 4-5
72 Bo Melton WR Rutgers Round 4-5
73 Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee Round 4-5
74 Rachaad White RB Arizona State Round 4-5
75 Hasaan Haskins RB Michigan Round 4-5
76 Esezi Otomewo DL Minnesota Round 4-5
77 Mike Rose LB Iowa State Round 4-5
78 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama Round 4-5
79 Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky Round 5
80 Channing Tindall LB Georgia Round 5
81 Ed Ingram OG LSU Round 5
82 Dylan Parham OG Memphis Round 5
83 Cole Strange OG Chattanooga Round 5
84 Jeremiah Moon EDGE Florida Round 5
85 Matt Waletzko OT North Dakota Round 5
86 Zachary Carter DL Florida Round 5
87 Dominique Robinson EDGE Miami (OH) Round 5
88 Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston State Round 5-6
89 Sterling Weatherford S Miami (OH) Round 5-6
90 Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech Round 5-6
91 Cam Taylor-Britt S Nebraska Round 5-6
92 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA Round 5-6
93 Reggie Roberson Jr. WR SMU Round 5-6
94 Abram Smith RB Baylor Round 5-6
95 Max Mitchell OT Louisiana-Lafayette Round 5-6
96 Micheal Clemons EDGE Texas A&M Round 5-6
97 Grant Calcaterra TE SMU Round 5-6
98 Ja'Tyre Carter OG Southern Round 5-6
99 Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M Round 5-6
100 Troy Andersen LB Montana State Round 5-6
101 Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State Round 5-6
102 Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State Round 5-6
103 Tariq Carpenter LB Georgia Tech Round 5-6
104 Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State Round 5-6
105 Chris Paul OG Tulsa Round 6
106 Justin Shaffer OG Georgia Round 6
107 Neil Farrell Jr. DL LSU Round 6
108 Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State Round 6
109 DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky Round 6
110 Danny Gray WR SMU Round 6
111 Dameon Pierce RB Florida Round 6-7
112 Nick Zakelj OT Fordham Round 6-7
113 D'Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State Round 6-7
114 Josh Thompson CB Texas Round 6-7
115 Tycen Anderson S Toledo Round 6-7
116 Jaylen Watson CB Washington State Round 6-7
117 Andrew Stueber OG Michigan Round 7-UDFA
118 Damarri Mathis CB Pittsburgh Round 7-UDFA
119 Otito Ogbonnia DL UCLA Round 7-UDFA
120 D'Vonte Price RB Florida Intentional Round 7-UDFA
121 Jeremiah Hall FB Oklahoma Round 7-UDFA
122 Marquis Hayes OG Oklahoma UDFA
123 Gregory Junior CB Ouachita Baptist UDFA
124 Braylon Sanders WR Ole Miss UDFA
125 Jordan Stout P Penn State UDFA
126 ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina UDFA
127 Luke Fortner C Kentucky UDFA
128 Cameron Dicker K Texas UDFA
129 Leon O'Neal Jr. S Texas A&M UDFA
130 Jake Camarda P Georgia UDFA
131 Cal Adomitis LS Pittsburgh UDFA
132 Jordan Silver LS Arkansas UDFA
133 Andrew Mevis K Iowa State UDFA
134 Connor Heyward FB Michigan State UDFA

