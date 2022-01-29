Ranking all 134 players at the 2022 Senior Bowl

The first big stage of the 2022 NFL Draft is almost upon us: Senior Bowl week.

Windy City Gridiron will have representation down in Mobile this year, with both Robert Schmitz and Jeff Berckes reporting live from practice over the course of the week. I won’t be down there again this time around, but I’ll be helping out with coverage from home, though I definitely recommend following along with what Robert and Jeff have to say on Twitter, on the website and in podcast form.

This year’s group of Senior Bowl prospects (Senior Bowlers?) is another talented one, as Executive Director Jim Nagy did a great job of bringing in a stacked assortment of players. All but one of the consensus top 6 quarterbacks in the 2022 draft will be participating, as well as several other prospects with first-round aspirations. Also worth mentioning is the intriguing group of small-school players that will look to shine against top competition in front of NFL teams.

The Bears came away with two Senior Bowl prospects in the 2021 draft, snagging Thomas Graham Jr. and Khalil Herbert on Day 3. Though the draft process will be different under new general manager Ryan Poles, it wouldn’t be surprising if Chicago comes away with at least one player who will be participating down in Mobile this coming week.

Like I did last year, I decided to prepare for this year’s Senior Bowl by watching every single player and putting them into a big board. This year’s class comes in at 134 players, and in a change from last year, I decided to include the round grade they currently hold on my board. Please note that these rankings are early in the draft process and will most certainly change before the draft, but they are a reflection of where my board currently stands.

Without further ado, here is my ranking of all 133 players at the 2022 Senior Bowl.