The Bear’s Den, January 29, 2022

Moreano: Chicago Bears Coach Matt Eberflus Defensive Background Not a Problem - Chicago Audible Blog - It will be up to Eberflus to use his 13 years of NFL experience to construct a staff that can not only elevate Fields but also the rest of this Bears offense.

Report: Bears offer Luke Getsy offensive coordinator job - NBC Sports Chicago - Getsy has most recently worked as the Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Bears’ Allen Robinson never met with Matt Nagy after 2020 season - NBC Sports Chicago - On Steve Smith Sr.’s “Cut It Up” podcast, Allen Robinson revealed Nagy also failed to meet with him, this time following the 2020 season.

Why Rod Marinelli may draw interest for Bears defensive coordinator - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus has worked with Marinelli in the past. Lance Briggs and Peanut Tillman approve, too.

Report: Bears head coach Matt Eberflus linked to Packers staff - NBC Sports Chicago - All eyes are on who the Bears will hire to be their next offensive coordinator.

Does a Bears Reunion with Lovie Smith or Rod Marinelli Make Sense? - On Tap Sports Net - If the Bears are still in search of a defensive coordinator or d-line coach, does a reunion with Lovie Smith or Rod Marinelli make sense?

Matt Eberflus Brings Skilled Cornerback Coach James Rowe to the Bears - On Tap Sports Net - The Bears’ new head coach Matt Eberflus is bringing cornerbacks coach James Rowe with him to Chicago from the Indianapolis Colts.

Bears Have Interest in Packers’ Getsy - On Tap Sports Net - The Bears have interest and a fit with Packers pass-game coordinator Luke Getsy. Getsy is a candidate for the OC position in Chicago.

Bears Interviewing Pep Hamilton for OC Vacancy - On Tap Sports Net - Per David Kaplan, the Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles are interviewing Pep Hamilton for their OC position on Friday morning.

Colts’ LB Coach Dave Borgonzi Expected to Join Eberflus’ Staff - On Tap Sports Net - Per a report, Colts’ LB coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join the Bears after Matt Eberflus brought him with to Chicago.

Bears Request Permission to Interview Eagles’ Cunningham - On Tap Sports Net - The Bears have requested permission to interview Eagles director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for a similar role in Chicago.

Report: Bears Aim to Add Raiders Coach - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - One possible coach of interest to new Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus is Raiders interim head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, according to a Tribune report.

‘Throwback Thursday’ remembers the Bears’ last championship parade 36 years ago today - WGN-TV - If the Bears new general manager and head coach want to see what their main goal is, tell them to take a look back in time to exactly 36 years ago on Thursday.

What the Bears are getting in new head coach Matt Eberflus - USA Today Chicago Bears - We spoke with Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire to give us a rundown on what we can expect from new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Mayer: Rod Marinelli says Matt Eberflus will put franchise ‘on his back’ - ChicagoBears.com - During their three seasons together as Dallas Cowboys assistants from 2013-15, new Bears coach Matt Eberflus made a very positive impression on Rod Marinelli, a former Bears defensive coordinator under Lovie Smith.

Mayer: Colts GM Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich big fans of new Bears coach Matt Eberflus - ChicagoBears.com - Having worked with Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis the past four seasons, Colts general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich praised the Bears for hiring the 51-year-old as their new coach.

Bear Report Podcast: The hiring of Matt Eberflus as head coach - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their next head coach. We broke down the hiring on the latest Bear Report podcast episode.

Grading NFL head-coach hires in 2022 - Brian Daboll to Giants, Nathaniel Hackett to Broncos, Matt Eberflus to Bears - ESPN+ - Fowler: B-. This is an understated hire — solid but not overly exciting. And that’s OK. Graziano: C+. Similar to Hackett in Denver, it’s impossible to know whether the guy is a head coach — and we will all find out together.

Latest news, rumors and interview candidates on six open jobs - ESPN - The moves at head coach and in the front offices have begun, including Brian Daboll to the Giants, Nathaniel Hackett to the Broncos and Matt Eberflus to the Bears.

Bears’ Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus begin work on hiring staffs - 670 The Score - Poles was scheduled to interview Eagles director of player personnel Ian Cunningham on Friday for the position of Bears assistant general manager, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported.

Bears Hire Matt Eberflus, J.J. Stankevitz on Why the Bears Got It Right - The Ringer - Plus, Ben Solak on scouting Eberflus’s system and what his hiring means for Justin Fields’s development

Wiederer: Luke Getsy weighing offer to be Chicago Bears OC - Chicago Tribune - Since Matt Eberflus was hired as the Chicago Bears coach Thursday, chatter in league circles has picked up regarding the team’s hunt for a new offensive coordinator. One report indicated the team may be zeroing in on Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy.

Biggs: Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus rebooting franchise - Chicago Tribune - The hirings of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus come at a good time for the Chicago Bears. It’s premature to expect either to have a lot of details for what kind of personnel moves they anticipate making, but there is a lot of room for movement.

When it comes to Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, Bears need some luck - Chicago Sun-Times - The franchise has made lots of bad decisions over the years. Now it needs help in the good-fortune department.

Top task for Bears’ Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus: Give rookie QB Justin Fields what he needs - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields is the biggest determinant in how the Bears fare over the next three seasons. The team needs to equip him for success.

Finley: Eberflus’ mentor says Bears coach ‘can handle the heat and the pressure’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Not long after he accepted the Bears’ head coaching job Thursday morning, Matt Eberflus called his mentor Gary Pinkel, the former Missouri coach who earlier this month was named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Potash: Are Broncos opening the door for Aaron Rodgers? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Broncos’ hiring of Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach has led to speculation that Rodgers will follow — a departure that would give Bears GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus a huge boost in their quest to catch the Packers in the NFC North.

Special teams coordinator Tabor leaves Bears for Panthers - Daily Herald - On a day when the Bears gained a head coach, they also lost a special teams coordinator.

New York Giants hiring Brian Daboll as next head coach - ESPN - The Giants are hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos agree to terms with Nathaniel Hackett as head coach - DenverBroncos.com - The Broncos have found their next head coach.

Infante: Bears offer OC job to Packers QB coach Luke Getsy - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears appear to have zeroed in on their next offensive play-caller.

