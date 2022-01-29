NFL Draft season really starts to ramp up when all the collegiate all star games get rolling, and this year there will be four of them prominently featured on the NFL Network. Draftniks will no doubt be glued to their televisions and to social media as there will be updates galore from the scouts and analysts covering the event.

For those of you that do the Twitter thing be sure to follow our lead draft analyst Jacob Infante, our senior draft analyst EJ Snyder (who is at the East-West Shine week right now), but also Robert Schmitz and Jeff Berckes (who will both be at the Senior Bowl).

Here’s the full Collegiate All-Star Games Schedule that will be live on the NFL Network.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – Saturday, January 29 at 5:00 PM CT

East-West Shrine Bowl – Thursday, February 3 at 7:00 PM CT

Reese’s Senior Bowl – Saturday, February 5 at 1:30 PM CT

HBCU Legacy Bowl – Saturday, February 19 at 3:00 PM CT

