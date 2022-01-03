Bears vs Giants: Snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears are battling to close the season out on a high note, and yesterday they picked up a 29 to 3 victory over the New York Giants to pull their record to 6-10. It was their second consecutive win, and they’ll close things out next Sunday in Minnesota.

Chicago’s defense was active and aggressive all afternoon with four sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and in holding New York’s Mike Glennon led passing attack to -10 net passing yards.

The Bears out-gained the Giants 249 total yards to just 151, and that’s the fewest yards the Bears have given up since December 4, 2016. The Chicago D held the Giants to just 1 of 11 on third down tries and 0 for 1 on fourth down. The Bears were 6 for 16 on third downs and 2 for 3 on their fourth down attempts.

The Giants are an awful football team, so every time you wonder if things can get any worse being a Bears’ fans, just know that it can.

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time break downs for the Bears and also some of their individual statistical leaders.

OFFENSE

The Bears trotted Andy Dalton out there as the QB1 this week, and the nicest thing I’ll say about his day is that he wasn’t the worst passer in Chicago on Sunday. He was 18 of 35 passing (51.4%), for 173 yards, with 1 TD, 1 Int, and a passer rating of 63.2. He was sacked twice and he had 3 runs for 14 yards.

Running back David Montgomery was picked off on his first ever pass, but he ran for 2 TDs on his 22 attempts for 64 yards, and he caught 2 for 17 yards.

Darnell Mooney led the Bears with 7 receptions for 69 yards and a TD.

Allen Robinson, in his first game back after a bout with COVID, caught 4 for 35 yards.

DEFENSE

Robert Quinn picked up his 18th sack this season, which breaks Richard Dent’s team record of 17.5 that was set back in 1984. Besides that sack, Quinn had a tackle, 2 QB hits, and a forced fumble.

Trevis Gipson had 3 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

Angelo Blackson had the other Bears’ sack, 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a safety.

The two interceptions were from safeties Tashaun Gipson (2 tackles) and Deon Bush (2 tackles on D, 1 special teams tackle).

Rookie nose tackle Khyiris Tonga had a snap as a fullback to go along with 2 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Bilal Nichols had 4 tackles, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended, and a fumble recovery.

And just another day at the office with a team leading 9 total tackles from Roquan Smith (with 2 TFL). He’s up 157 tackles this season, which is now second most in team history behind the 189 tackles from Dante Jones in 1993.

Not a lot of nickel reps from the Bears because the Giants were content to run the ball most of the day, but even so I’m not happy with some of the reps at corner.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos was 3 for 3 on extra points and 2 for 2 on field goals.

Patrick O’Donnell punted 5 times for a 45.4 average (38.0 net), with 1 punt inside the 20 yard line.

Rookie corner Thomas Graham Jr. had 1 of the Bears 6 special teams tackles. He also only played just 4 snaps on defense.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.

To check out the full Bears vs Giants box score I find that ESPN has an easy to navigate site.