Bears close their season as 3 point underdogs in Minnesota

The Chicago Bears will be trying for a third straight win on Sunday, while the Minnesota Vikings are looking to win their first game since they beat the Bears back on December 20. Minnesota will also be looking to bounce back after having their playoff hopes crushed last night on Sunday Night Football in Green Bay.

The last two times the Bears and Vikings closed out a season facing each other in Minnesota (2018 and 2019) the Bears came out victorious.

Could the Bears finish their 2021 season on a winning streak?

The early line from DraftKings Sportsbook for their 2021 finale has the Bears opening up as a 3 point underdog, with the over/under for the game currently at 44 points. That point spread has already moved a point from last night when Chicago was +4, and I wonder if the drama surrounding the Vikings quarterback situation has anything to do with that.

Starter Kirk Cousins is in COVID quarantine, back up Sean Mannion is fine but not part of the franchise’s future, so it makes sense to see rookie Kellen Mond, right?

Apparently not...

In case you missed it, this is a must see video featuring Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer.

The Bears meanwhile intend to get rookie QB Justin Fields back in as the starter as long as his ankle is fine. Chicago’s first practice report is due on Wednesday, so stay tuned.