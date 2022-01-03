The Bear’s Den, January 3, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Rapoport: Bears expected to fire Matt Nagy after Week 18 - RSN - Ryan Pace hired Matt Nagy before the 2018 season. The Bears have gone 33-30 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs since.

Bears’ Robert Quinn breaks Richard Dent’s single-season sack record - Bears Wire - Outside linebacker Robert Quinn made Bears history with his sack of quarterback Mike Glennon during Sunday’s home finale against the Giants.

Studs and duds from Bears’ blowout win over the Giants - Bears Wire - The Bears dominated the Giants in a 29-3 victory, and there were plenty of standouts. Our studs and duds from Chicago’s win:

Instant analysis of Bears’ 29-3 win against Giants - Bears Wire - The Bears are undefeated in 2022 after dominating the Giants 29-3.

Nagy explains Bears’ decision to start Peters over Jenkins - 670 The Score - Mere moments after the Bears scored 29 points *and* won a game, all on the same afternoon, fans and members of the media alike voiced their issues with the team’s choice to start veteran Jason Peters over rookie Teven Jenkins at left tackle.

Haugh: Bears’ win over Giants a reminder Pace needs to go - 670 The Score - As ambiguity continues to surround the future of Bears general manager Ryan Pace, an absurd quarterback matchup Sunday at Soldier Field offered clarity.

Bernstein: For Bears, the real game isn’t on the field - 670 The Score - When all one can hope is that so much activity is happening in and around the owner’s box, it makes anything occurring on the field seem a bit silly.

Bears rout Giants, 29-3, to improve to 6-10 - 670 The Score - Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season record with his 18th sack, and the Chicago Bears pounded the New York Giants, 29-3, on Sunday.

Robert Quinn ‘blessed’ to break Bears’ sack record - Chicago Sun-Times - After two near-misses, Quinn’s strip-sack of Mike Glennon gave him 18 sacks for the season — breaking Richard Dent’s record of 17.5 set in 1984. "It’s an honor," he said.

Bears fans show their dissatisfaction with ownership’s sorry course - Chicago Sun-Times - No-shows at Soldier Field another reminder of another bad season.

Ex-Bear Mike Glennon posts NFL’s worst passer rating of season in Soldier Field return - Chicago Sun-Times - Remember when Bears general manager Ryan Pace was "fired up" to have Glennon as their starter in 2017?

Takeaways from Bears’ win against Giants - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears outside linebacker Trevis Gipson had the best game of his career, recording two strip sacks for the first multi-sack game of his career.

Bears blast Giants 29-3 in Matt Nagy’s likely Soldier Field finale, but it means nothing - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears controlled the game from start to finish, but it’s only because they finally found an opponent worse than they are.

Robert Quinn: Chicago Bears OLB on breaking Richard Dent's record - Chicago Tribune - When the moment presented itself for the Chicago Bears to shine the spotlight on a man who doesn’t typically like to revel in his own achievement, Robert Quinn was about the only person inside Soldier Field who didn’t know what all the fuss was about.

Week 17: Chicago Bears beat New York Giants 29-3 - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears defense made sure the fans who sat through the cold at this season’s Soldier Field finale had a memorable game to watch, even if it was a meaningless one.

Robert Quinn breaks Richard Dent's record for sacks in Bears season - RSN - Matt Nagy's star outside linebacker has been a bright spot on the Bears defense all season.

Richard Dent praises Robert Quinn for breaking Bears sack record - RSN - The Bears defense has had a tough 2021 season, but Pro Bowler Robert Quinn has been a bright spot.

Bears observations: Defense dominates Mike Glennon, Giants - RSN - Robert Quinn broke a Richard Dent record and Matt Nagy's team cruised to a 29-3 win.

POLISH SAUSAGE

After Antonio Brown refused to enter game, Bruce Arians told him to get out - ProFootballTalk - So why did Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown leave the field during the game? His head coach told him to.

Tom Brady seeks compassion and empathy for Antonio Brown - ProFootballTalk - “That’s obviously a difficult situation,” Brady said. “We all love him and care about him deeply. . . . I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Joe Judge: This isn’t a clown show, we’re building a foundation - ProFootballTalk - The Giants got humiliated in Chicago on Sunday, which makes it two blow out losses in a row for them since word broke that head coach Joe Judge will be brought back for a third season with the team.

Giants vs. Bears final score: New York falls, 29-3, to Chicago - Big Blue View - Giants allow four turnovers and drop to 4-12 on the season following loss to Bear

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: Bears devour Giants in low-stakes week 17 scrimscram - Windy City Gridiron - The win may not mean much, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t fun to watch the Bears thoroughly dominant a clearly inferior team

Infante: Robert Quinn breaks Bears single-season sack record - Windy City Gridiron - Franchise history has been made with Quinn’s incredible comeback season.

THE RULES

