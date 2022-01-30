If you closed your eyes and ignored the rest of the NFL calendar, last weekend would’ve been an appropriate end. Countless twists and turns in four games that ended on a game-winning scoring play. Perhaps the greatest game ever played between the Chiefs and Bills in what certainly felt like a Super Bowl in terms of gravitas and play quality.

What a way to go.

Oh wait, it’s Championship Sunday. There’s an actual trophy to be won today. Huh. How anticlimactic.

In the AFC, the Pat Mahomes-Andy Reid Chiefs go for their third-straight Super Bowl appearance against the upstart Joe Burrow-Bengals. I’d be hard-pressed to bet against the NFL’s new long-standing red and gold colossus, but stranger things have happened.

And in the NFC, the Rams and 49ers meet for the third time. San Francisco won both meetings and Is on a sort of Cinderella postseason run after upsetting Dallas and The Team Up North (well, up north for many of you). But the Rams seem to have real wind under their sails as Sean McVay and, yes, Matthew Stafford, stand on the precipice of a Super Bowl berth.

It’ll be hard to top last Sunday’s Divisional Round. But by golly, would I not mind seeing more late-game heroics in late January.

Windy City Gridiron picks Championship Sunday 2022.

You can check out all of this week’s odds from our partner, DraftKings Sportsbook.