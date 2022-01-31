The Bear’s Den, January 31, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Next up for Bears coordinator Luke Getsy — build an offense around Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Now it’s Getsy that must try to come up with answers to a problem that has, without hyperbole, vexed the Bears for more than a century: how to turn a Bears quarterback into a star.

Bears hire Luke Getsy, Aaron Rodgers’ QBs coach, as coordinator - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy, who will turn 38 next month, is considered an up-and-coming offensive mind in the NFL.

Chicago Bears hire Luke Getsy as new OC - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears named Luke Getsky, an assistant with the Green Bay Packers, as their offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus.

Pompei: Why didn’t the Bears want Jim Harbaugh as head coach? It’s a mystery – The Athletic - This is not about Matt Eberflus. Ken’s Note: Probably for the same reason he’s not the 49er’s coach right now, and probably for the same reason Harbaugh is looking at taking a dump on his Michigan contract only a few seasons after signing it.

Report: Bears’ Ryan Poles hires Ian Cunningham as assistant GM - RSN - According to Ian Rapoport, the new Bears general manager has found his right-hand man.

Officially Official: Luke Getsy is the Chicago Bears New Offensive Coordinator - Bleacher Nation - Luke Getsy is leaving the Packers in his rear-view mirror to run the offense of their rivals.

Bears hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator - 670 The Score - New Bears coach Matt Eberflus has found the man to lead his offense.

Bears hire Ian Cunningham as assistant general manager - 670 The Score - The Bears have hired Ian Cunningham as their assistant general manager, the team announced Saturday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Patrick Mahomes: You can't go up 21-3 and lose, that's on me - ProFootballTalk - Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was a tale of two halves for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Second interviews for Vikings head coach candidates coming this week - Daily Norseman - The names aren’t surprising

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears targeting 4 Colts’ defensive assistant coaches - Windy City Gridiron - There are now 4 Colts’ defensive assistants linked to the Bears.

