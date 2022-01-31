Bears Introductory Press Conference: Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears will officially introduce general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to the media at 11:00 a.m. (CT) in a press conference live from Halas Hall, and you guys can talk about the presser right here.

The Bears will be streaming it live on their app and on the team’s site here. It’ll also likely be on their Facebook page, their Twitter feed, and possibly on their YouTube page as well, and you can check it out in the embed below.

I’m sure they’ll give some info on other front office personnel and assistant coaches, but I’m curious to hear if Eberflus plans to call the plays on defense.

I also want to hear their thoughts on quarterback Justin Fields, their plan for Teven Jenkins and the offensive line, and how they intend on addressing the cornerback position.

What are some questions you hope to see addressed by Poles and Eberflus?

