The Bear’s Den, January 5, 2022

Chicago Bears: 4 plays in Week 17 win that bode well for future - Chicago Tribune - Yes, the Chicago Bears’ 29-3 blowout of the New York Giants fit the bill as a ho-hum late-season win. But as the team directs its focus beyond the 2021 season, the on-field product continues to offer small glimmers of hope that shouldn’t be ignored.

Giants disaster somehow deepens as Mike Glennon needs surgery, Jake Fromm likely to start again - Chicago Tribune - It can get worse. It can always get worse.

Matt Nagy era gone wrong, NFL Draft impact, Trevis Gipson’s season: Hoge’s 10 Bears Things - RSN - After a magical 2018 season, Chicago Bears fans were excited for a new winning era of football, but things went wrong in the seasons to come.

When Bears may fire Matt Nagy, begin search for next head coach - RSN - George McCaskey made it clear after the 2020 season the Bears would need to show progress this year for Nagy to keep his job.

6 best Bears games in Matt Nagy’s career as head coach - RSN - When Ryan Pace hired Matt Nagy, more was expected than the past four years have borne, but there have been several highlights.

Top Bears head coach candidates if Matt Nagy fired on Black Monday - RSN - Ryan Pace’s future at Halas Hall is also in doubt.

Florio: Bears would be great landing spot for Pete Carroll - 670 The Score - It seems inevitable that the Bears will fire coach Matt Nagy at season’s end.

Finding The Right Head Coach For Your Organization - The 33rd Team - Finding The Right Head Coach For Your Organization: I led the process in the hiring of five head coaches, including Marv Levy, Dom Capers...

Report: Jim Harbaugh “might be tempted” to leave Michigan for NFL - ProFootballTalk - As the NFL’s coaching carousel begins to spin, there’s one college coach who might be ready to jump back to the league. Jim Harbaugh.

Bears 1st-and-10: Sean Desai shows promise in uneven rookie year - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ defense was unable to recapture the takeaway magic of 2018 under Vic Fangio, but has overcome injuries and absences to prove it still has some gas left in the tank heading into the 2022 season.

Jalen Hurts seeks answers about FedEx Field railing collapse - ProFootballTalk - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts came dangerously close to a serious leg injury on Sunday when a railing gave way, spilling fans into the tunnel at FedEx Field. On Tuesday, Hurts sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and the league regarding the situation.

Zeglinski: Pete Carroll makes “perfect sense” for Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Yes, the McCaskey’s would be going all-in on "experience" and "respectability" again.

Zeglinski: Report - Jim Harbaugh has interest in Chicago Bears for NFL return - Windy City Gridiron - A certain "old-school" type might want to make the heart of the Midwest his home again.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears vs Giants game - Windy City Gridiron - It was a defensive gem by the Chicago Bears!

