Bears Banter: What’s the deal with Ryan Pace?

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

There’s just one game to go in the Chicago Bears season, does that mean that Matt Nagy will be the coach for just one more game as well? It certainly seems to be trending that way, but what about Ryan Pace?

While there’s plenty of noise around the firing of Matt Nagy, there certainly doesn’t seem to be even a whisper right now about Ryan Pace. Could that mean Pace is safe? Or is George McCaskey just playing his cards very tightly to his vest?

Lester Wiltfong joins this week to break down the situations around both Nagy and Pace and we discuss plenty more as well. What is Lester’s opinion on Justin Fields rookie year? Who does Lester like on the offensive line? What is his biggest concern on the defense for next year? There’s plenty in a jam-packed podcast so check it out!