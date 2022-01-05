 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down Mike Glennon’s “big day”, Dalton’s quirks, and other Bears-Giants nuggets

Robert S. is live right now breaking down the tape from the Bears’ win over the Giants on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from the Chicago Bears - New York Giants game! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...

  • What in the world happened on defense?
  • Are the Bears good? Or are the Giants just bad?
  • Where, if anywhere, did the defense struggle?
  • What went well on offense? What went poorly?
  • What does this game mean for next week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings?
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

