The Bear’s Den, January 6, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Bears, Justin Fields can benefit from win vs. Vikings - RSN - Matt Nagy’s rookie quarterback hasn’t been on the field for a win since Week 5 against the Raiders.

Matt Nagy expects Justin Fields to start vs. Vikings - RSN - The Bears first-round draft pick has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

Bears head coach job ‘might be option’ for Jim Harbaugh - RSN - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly could be eyeing a return to the NFL and the Chicago Bears were mentioned as an option.

Dannehy: Sean Payton Should Be the Primary Target - Da Bears Blog - The goal for the Chicago Bears and George McCaskey should be clear: pry Sean Payton away from the New Orleans Saints. The reasons why are fairly obvious.

Ellis: Matt Nagy didn’t deserve this ending - 670 The Score - The Bears are bleeding the Nagy era to death. Purposeful or not, coach Matt Nagy’s inevitable doom getting leaked, like clockwork, seemingly every week for the last month is a bad look for an organization that’s always been very happy to embrace a certain reverence for its reputation of operating The Right Way.

Bears’ Quinn, Gipson named co-winners of Good Guy Award - Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn and safety Tashaun Gipson on Wednesday were named the co-winners of the Chicago Media Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award.

Charles Leno agrees to three-year, $37.5 million extension - ProFootballTalk - The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms with left tackle Charles Leno on a three-year, $37.5 million extension, NFL Media reports.

Bears notebook: Robert Quinn eyeing his own sack record - Chicago Sun-Times - After breaking Richard Dent’s franchise record with his 18th sack, Quinn can break his career-high mark of 19 set in 2013 with the Rams. "That was eight years ago. I guess I can show people I still have a little bit left in the tank."

Bears QB Justin Fields getting a chance to finish with flourish - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ rookie quarterback will start Sunday’s season finale against the Vikings after missing two games with an ankle injury. "Every opportunity to play the game I love, I’m gonna do it."

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB preparing to start vs. Vikings - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said rookie quarterback Justin Fields is slated to start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings for the first time since Dec. 20.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will GM Ryan Pace keep his job? - Chicago Tribune - One game remains in the Chicago Bears’ lackluster season — and big changes could be ahead for the organization. Brad Biggs answers readers’ questions about the team’s future and more in his weekly Bears mailbag.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Antonio Brown: Bruce Arians pressured me to play while injured - ProFootballTalk - Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown finally has broken his silence regarding his situation with the team. And he has plenty to say.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Hub Arkush issues written apology for speaking about his plan to not vote for Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - On Wednesday afternoon, Hub Arkush returned to the airwaves of 670 The Score in Chicago with a qualified apology regarding his comments from Tuesday articulating his intention to not vote for Aaron Rodgers for NFL MVP for reasons other than his on-field performance. More recently, Arkush has reduced that apology to writing.

Aaron Rodgers on Hub Arkush: “I think he’s an absolute bum” - ProFootballTalk - Longtime reporter and Associated Press MVP voter Hub Arkush started a firestorm by saying in a radio interview on Tuesday that he wouldn’t vote for Aaron Rodgers for reasons unrelated to his on-field performance.

Column: Hub Arkush’s stance on Aaron Rodgers’ MVP candidacy was wrong - Chicago Tribune - Hub Arkush should recuse himself from voting for the NFL MVP award after his comments about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Associated Press supports Hub Arkush in NFL MVP voting saga - Chicago Sun-Times - For those suggesting that Hub Arkush lose his vote for the NFL MVP award after revealing the reasons he won’t give it to Aaron Rodgers, save your breath. “We’re not gonna throw out his ballot,” the AP’s Barry Wilner said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Breaking down Mike Glennon’s “big day”, Dalton’s quirks, and other Bears-Giants nuggets - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. is live right now breaking down the tape from the Bears’ win over the Giants on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Podcast: Is there clarity on the future of Ryan Pace? - Windy City Gridiron - Lester Wiltfong joins Bears Banter!

Sunderbruch: What to Expect from a 7th-Round Pick - Windy City Gridiron - Are 7th-round picks just warm bodies with the rare exception, or do these players provide a more meaningful contribution to roster formation?

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Quinn sets the record, the overlooked Titans, Jim Harbaugh, and more

THE RULES

