Bears put Jakeem Grant on injured reserve

On Thursday the Chicago Bears placed wide out/return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. on injured reserve with an ankle injury, thus ending his season. But the good news is that it’s a minor injury and he should be good to go to play in the Pro Bowl on February 6.

The Bears traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for Grant’s services back in October, and Grant gave Chicago some juice in the return game while being picked for his first ever Pro Bowl.

The 29-year old Grant is set to be a free agent this spring, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Bears bring him back. He only has 100 career receptions in his six year career, but he has seven career return touchdowns.

Also today the Bears signed linebacker John Daka to the practice squad… and they placed quarterback Justin Fileds on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In case you missed it, yesterday the Bears placed tight end Jesper Horsted on injured reserve, outside linebacker Charles Snowden on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and added defensive back Stanford Samuels to the practice squad.

The Bears currently have one open spot on their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad is full.