Bears Over Beers: Vikings and an Offseason Preview

NOTE: This was recorded on Wednesday night before the Justin Fields news hit. It appears likely that Fields will not play against the Vikings due to COVID.

JB and EJ finish up their 3rd season of the podcast by quickly previewing the Vikings game and then discussing the difficult off season that lies before the Bears. There are a TON of roster holes to fill and not a whole lot of spackle. Join the guys as they crack a couple of tasty beverages one last time this season.

With somewhat limited free agency dollars and only five draft picks, how would you allocate resources? The guys discuss potential names in free agency to help solidify the offensive line, build the wide receiver corps around Darnell Mooney, and help give Jaylon Johnson a running mate on the back end of the defense.

This is the finale for the season and EJ now needs to go into the cave and watch prospect film for the next three months, but don’t fret! We’ll be back when big news hits and to discuss intriguing draft prospects as we start the long wait for the 2022 season. Thank you to all who listened and engaged with us this year!

