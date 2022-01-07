Bears vs Vikings Injury Report: Akiem Hicks is ruled out

The Chicago Bears have only one player ruled out due to injury this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and he’s one of the few players that I was really looking forward to seeing play. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will not suit up in what is likely his final game as a Bear because of an ankle injury.

At 32-years old, with an expiring contract, and now an eighth game missed this season due to injury, Hicks will probably be elsewhere in 2022. But wherever he goes I’ll be keeping tabs on how he ends his career, as he’s been one of my all-time favorites to ever wear the Navy and Orange. A few of the WCG staff gave our thoughts on Hicks here.

The Bears have three players listed as questionable but all are expected to be able to play. as they all practiced in full the last couple days: Outside linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger), and corner Duke Shelley (heel).

Besides Hicks, the Bears will also be without two players that are currently on their Reserve/COVID-19 list: Quarterback Justin Fields and practice squad outside linebacker Charles Snowden. Fields missing means that Andy Dalton starts with Nick Foles backing him up. Snowden was one of the four practice squad players the Bears protected this week, so there was a decent chance they were going to activate him for the season finale.

The Vikings list defensive tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful with an illness, and he hasn’t practiced the entire week. They have three players listed as questionable: Guard Wyatt Davis (illness) has practiced in full the last two days, but neither cornerbacks Kris Boyd (ribs) nor Mackensie Alexander (ankle) practiced on Friday.