Are you confident in the direction of the Bears?

As expected, the confidence level from our fanbase in regards to the direction of the Chicago Bears franchise has been steadily moving up with wins over the Seahawks and the Giants the last two weeks. There’s another winnable game coming up on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but win or lose I would expect our SB Nation Reacts’ results to drastically move after Black Monday.

Right now it’s all but guaranteed that head coach Matt Nagy is going to be let go, but there’s still a ton of speculation surrounding general Manager Ryan Pace. Depending on the report, Pace is either going to get fired, he’s going to remain in his current role, or he’ll be moved to a different role in the organization.

Basically no one knows a thing about Pace.

Our guy Bill Zimmerman, who is the executive producer of the Mad Dog Sports Radio channel on SiriusXM, Tweeted on January 4 that there’s “no smoke” in regards to Pace being fired. That’s not him making a report that Pace is safe, but more about just how quiet things are about Chicago’s front office situation around league circles.

Here’s where this week’s confidence results are according to your votes.

While I’m certainly excited about the future of the franchise with quarterback Justin Fields under center and the hope that comes with a new coaching regime, that excitement will be tempered if Pace remains as the chief roster builder.

How’s your confidence level in the franchise right now?

