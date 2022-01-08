Chicago Bears QB1 Charity Challenge Update: Week 17

As many of us know, Twitter can become a toxic place. This season, I’ve decided to try and create some positive waves with Bears Twitter and hopefully make it a better place.

Each week, I will send out a tweet (@ZimmermanSXM) asking for guesses for the Chicago Bears’ QB1’s stats for that game. For each guess received, I will donate $1 to a given certified charity that week, up to $200 (doubled to $400 if Bears win). The person that comes closest to guessing QB1’s stats will have the donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

In week 16, @JDBrownWrites was the winner and helped raise $218 for Minnie’s Food Pantry!

In week 17, it was Windy City Gridiron’s own @jacobinfante24 who was impressively on the mark with his prediction. With the tragic news of the death of ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson, all money last week went to Parker’s Fund and the Vaughn McClure Foundation (Jeff’s family asked to donate to the foundation after the fund surpassed $1 million). The total raised so far is $700 and counting!

If you would like to donate, just follow the links embedded. Reply to the tweet below with your proof of donation and we will add it to the total!

QB1 Charity Challenge Update: @jacobinfante24 is last week's winner! #Bears Twitter raised $275 and with the win that doubles to $550!@DickersonESPN's family has asked to send donations to Vaughn McClure Foundation after #parkersfund reached over $1 million!



Total: $5,768! https://t.co/SJNvUSmza8 pic.twitter.com/87kQF0kRoQ — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) January 8, 2022

I plan to continue these donations each week based on the amount of guesses received, pretty simple way to do your part and help out some great causes. I’ve also decided to make it easy, if you don’t want to guess but want to help, just like the tweet and it counts!

Would you like to raise money this week? Reply to the tweet below with your guess on QB1’s stat line and raise some money for the charity of your choice!

I’ve decided to add a caveat each week that I will at least double the donation with a Chicago Bears victory!

QB1 Charity Challenge! $5,918 raised so far!



Submit guesses for Andy Dalton stats this week.



$1 per guess, winner picks certified charity for donation! If #Bears beat MIN, we DOUBLE it!



If you want to help but don't want to guess just 'like' ❤️the tweet & it counts! — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) January 8, 2022

I encourage any Bears fans that have a dollar to spare to also donate. Share your donation with me and I will add it to the total raised each week. Can we raise $5,000 for charity? In fact, yes we can! We have surpassed our goal for the year, how high can we go? Bears Twitter, let’s unite and help out so many great causes out there!

Money raised through seventeen weeks: $5,918