Bears sign Dazz Newsome to the active roster

On Saturday the Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Dazz Newsome to their active 53-man roster from their practice squad. With rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the Reserve/COVID-19 list there was a roster spot available so there was no corresponding move made.

Newsome’s elevation was necessitated when the Bears placed Jakeem Grant Sr. on injured reserve earlier this week. He joins Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, and Marquise Goodwin on the game day roster for Sunday’s contest with the Minnesota Vikings.

When Grant missed time a couple weeks ago it was Newsome that filled in as the Bears primary punt returner. On the season he has 2 returns for 28 yards and 1 reception for 19 yards in the 2 games he’s appeared in.

With Newsome getting signed, that means that Chicago’s entire 2021 draft class will finish the season on the team. The only one that will be unavailable tomorrow is the aforementioned Fields.