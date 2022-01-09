Bears vs Vikings Inactives

The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings go at it to end the 2021 season at Noon (CT), and here’s the list of the inactive players for today’s game.

Chicago inactives:

Akiem Hicks, DT

Ryan Nall, TE

Elijah Wilkinson, OL

Duke Shelley, CB

Lachavious Simmons, OL

Vikings inactives:

Michael Pierce, DT

Kris Boyd, CB

Mackensie Alexander, CB

Kellen Mond, QB

Wayne Gallman, RB

Zach Davidson, TE

Wyatt Davis, G

(As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.

