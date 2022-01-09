Bears vs Vikings: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings are playing today with no playoff implications at stake. Their fates are already sealed as the Vikes are assured of second in the NFC North with the Bears locked into third place. However a Chicago win would give them an identical 7-10 record with Minnesota, and depending on the young players Matt Nagy lets play, it could be nice for them to get a third straight victory to think on during the long offseason.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Vikings week 18 matchup.

When is the game?

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 12:00 CT

Where is the game?

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Weather

Minnesota plays in a new start of the art domed stadium. Must be nice.

How to watch

The game will be on FOX with Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib on the call, and if you live in the yellow of this 506sports.com map, then you’ll get the game.

WCG's Bears vs Vikings Game Previews!

Sam has our official Bears vs Vikings preview right here.

Robert Z. has all of WCG’s week 18 picks are here, including the Bears vs Vikes.

The final Bears vs Vikings injury report can be found here.

WCG says goodbye to Akiem Hicks

Other Streaming options

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Devin Hester is a lock for the Hall of Fame by 2027

Bears: +5.5

Vikings: -5.5

O/U: 44

Get Tickets to the game

