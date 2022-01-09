NFL Announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The National Football League has announced the schedule for all six games that will take place on Super Wild Card Weekend, and unlike last year when we got a triple header on Saturday and Sunday, this year the league will cap things off with a Monday night game.

With the playoff format now including seven teams per conference, there are only two teams that get a first round bye, so the two number one seeds, the Green Bay Packers (NFC) and the Tennessee Titans (AFC), will be eagerly anticipating the outcomes of these games.

Here’s the full slate of games.

Saturday, January 15

AFC: 3:30 PM (CT) 5 Las Vegas Raiders at 4 Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) 6 New England Patriots at 3 Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, January 16

NFC: 12:00 PM (CT) 7 Philadelphia Eagles at 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) 6 San Francisco 49ers at 3 Dallas Cowboys (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at 2 Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 17

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) 5 Arizona Cardinals at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Which one of these games are you most looking forward to watching?