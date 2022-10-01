Betting the Bears vs. Giants: Odds, total and more

The New York Giants are almost as bad as the Chicago Bears at defending the run. They are also equally as good at running it themselves.

The weather forecast says it's going to be rainy.

Running the ball is going to be the name of the game Sunday, and I think that the team that can do it best is going to come out victorious.

Checking in on the survivor pool, around 15 people took strikes, entirely on the Chargers and Chiefs. We lost all the phonies who haven't made picks, and this week we'll lose those that have only made one pick.

Over in the pick 'ems contest, Bill Swerski's Superfans remains on top, one spot ahead of Wolfepack (32 to 31). Eberflus and Bear Force One also have 31. Wolfepack was last week's top scorer.

I finally broke through and scored 10 points after having a 9 and 8 in weeks one and two.

Let's all have better luck.

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (-2.5, O/U 39.5)

This really does feel like a field goal game.

The Giants and Bears are very, very similar on paper. Each of their respective new coaching staff has seemingly been able to turn the cultures around and coach the team to play close games.

These teams will be closely matched, and I expect a close game. The offenses are pretty one-dimensional, and their defenses are tough.

Honestly, this feels like a coin flip game, but somehow I can't see the Bears being able to slow Saquon Barkley and until I see the Bears' passing offense take a step, I can't trust them.

I am regretfully laying the points with the Giants. I will take the over though, because I think the score will be similar to last week.

For survivor, I'm rolling with the Chargers. With Justin Herbert not carrying an injury designation, I think now is the time to jump on them.

My picks: Giants -2.5, over 39.5, Chargers (survivor)

Record: 2-1 ATS, 2-2 overall