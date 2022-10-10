Picks and Profits: Raiders at Chiefs (MNF Open Thread)

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders for a public skewering Monday Night Football a week after the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes went John Wick on a supposedly great Bucs defense last Sunday. After the Chiefs dropped 41 on the Bucs, I’m hitting the over button in their games until further notice. It’s such a risk to bet against Mahomes and his ability to just take over games, even against a divisional opponent.

The Raiders finally got things going last week against the Broncos but have otherwise been sluggish to start the year. The new offensive system with Josh McDaniels appears to need more time than the off season reports would have liked us to believe, but the Derek Carr to Davante Adams connection can put up points. Can they keep it close enough in a shootout? My guess is they’re not quite there and the Chiefs thrive under the lights. Give me the Chiefs to cover.

