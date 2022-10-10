Bear & Balanced: Bears vs Vikings Cool Take Review

As we do each day after the Chicago Bears play, Jeff Berckes and I record our Bear & Balanced podcast live on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel. We take a breath and come at our recap show after rewatching the game and hearing what the players and coaches had to say in their press conferences.

The immediate reactions in the heat of the moment are usually a bit hot-takeish, so ours are chilled out a bit after sleeping on the game. That lets us have a balanced take on what we saw from the Bears in their 29 to 22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

You may want your Bears content to be full of rage or full of pandering fluff, so if that’s the case then move along, because there’s nothing here for you to see.

Here's a bullet point outline of our Bear & Balanced show.

Intro: We'll both share some general thoughts about the game.

The Portillo's Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game.

Sweet Tweets: We highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.

Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game. The Fields Report : We always talk about quarterback Justin Fields right before we take our commercial break.

: We always talk about quarterback Justin Fields right before we take our commercial break. The 3 Bears: You all know the story of the Three Bears, right? In this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Vikings.

