The Bear’s Den, October 10, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Ellis: Bears finally realized they don’t have to be boring - 670 The Score - The Bears aren’t going to win many games this season, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Their 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday may have taught them that.

Bears showcase resiliency, inconsistency in loss to Vikings - 670 The Score - The Bears stormed back from an early 21-3 deficit to take a lead in the fourth quarter Sunday, only to allow a late touchdown in a 29-22 loss to the Vikings.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus explains onside kick decision - 670 The Score - Bears coach Matt Eberflus has often referenced his hope to balance analytics with his gut as he makes key decisions. That was the case as he called for an onside kick during the third quarter of his team’s 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Vikings score late touchdown to earn 29-22 win over Bears - 670 The Score - Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive, and the Vikings snapped out of their midgame slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears, 29-22, on Sunday.

Bernstein: Bears somehow make it fun - 670 The Score - The fact that the Bears even earned our hope late in the game says something about their effort in a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Haugh: Bears lose to Vikings as Justin Fields shows progress - WBBM - While the ending was gut-wrenching for the Bears in a 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, they can take solace in how quarterback Justin Fields and coach Matt Eberflus showed progress in their respective performances.

The Bears’ loss in a nutshell: Ugliness, goodness, senselessness. - Chicago Sun-Times - A second-half comeback falls short, thanks to a very bad fumble.

Bears’ Darnell Mooney on circus catch: ‘We needed a spark’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears scored a touchdown three plays later, the first of 19 unanswered points.

Bears’ Velus Jones scores 1st TD one week after muffed punt - Chicago Sun-Times - The rookie receiver touched the ball on offense for the first time in his career Sunday — and scored.

Week 5 Post Game - The Irish Bears Network - For the first time this season, the Chicago Bears looked like a rebuilding team who was willing to toss everything but the kitchen sink at a game in order to win it. In a heart-breaking 29-22 loss to Minnesota, Head Coach Matt Eberflus tossed out the conservative nature that his team had shown in the

Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in loss vs. Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears' comeback fell short in Minneapolis, but their fight and heart earned them a feel-good report card with passing marks.

Bears observations: Comeback falls short in 29-22 loss vs. Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears erased an 18-point deficit in Minnesota but couldn't seal the deal, eventually losing 29-22 to the Vikings.

Justin Fields had 'one of best days' of Bears career, per Matt Eberflus - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had high praise for Justin Fields and his operation of the Bears offense in the team's loss to the Vikings.

Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette on illegal block penalty: 'He flopped' - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears wide receiver was flagged for an illegal block, which took a Justin Fields rushing touchdown off the board.

How Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney missed early TD connection vs. Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney should have hooked up for a touchdown on the Bears' first drive vs. the Vikings. But they got their wires crossed.

Bears misspell running back David Montgomery's last name on jersey - NBC Sports Chicago - David Montgomery is representing "MontOgomery" on the field against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

3 takeaways from Bears’ 29-22 loss to Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - A look at how they did against Justin Jefferson without Jaylon Johnson, a huge contribution from a rookie and struggling against Kirk Cousin.

Matt Eberflus’ gamble doesn’t pay off in Bears’ loss to Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus’ gambit to capitalize on a rare moment of Bears momentum didn’t work, and the Vikings won 29-22. But it showed, for the first time this season, that the first-time head coach will try to play with cunning.

Bears’ defense reverts to 1st-half form at the wrong time - Chicago Sun-Times - With a chance to atone for a poor start and put the hammer down with a fourth-quarter lead, the Bears’ defense instead wilted and allowed a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that gave the Vikings a 29-22 victory. “They did what they had to do. We didn’t,” defensive end Robert Quinn said.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cat travels 7,000 miles to reunite with Ukrainian girl thanks to kind strangers in five countries - 'When Arsenii is with us, it's like home is with us. Like part of our home is with us,' the family shared.

The Chicago Bears Hilariously Misspelled David Montgomery's Name On His Jersey - Daily Snark - Montogomery?

Andy Dalton: Taysom Hill's such a weapon, he's special - ProFootballTalk - Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end this season, but he wasn’t playing that role in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Bears @ Vikings Postgame - Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Curl: Chicago Bears rouse from near-death and paw their way to the brink of victory in exciting loss against NFLs greatest quarterback - Windy City Gridiron - After a brutal start, the Bears showed life, spark, and fight in a fun game against a formidable opponent

Darnell Mooney submits his entry for the NFL’s Catch of the Year - SBNation.com - Mooney’s twisting one-hander has to be seen to be believed

Wiltfong: Jaquan Brisker and his Tumultuous Journey to the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - We speak with Gateway High School Head Coach Don Holl and Lackawanna Community College Head Coach Mark Duda, the two men that coached Jaquan Brisker before Penn State and the Bears.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.