Bears activate N’Keal Harry from injured reserve

On Monday, the Chicago Bears activated wide receiver N'Keal Harry off injured reserve, so the 6'4", 225-pounder should make his season debut on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

Harry returned to practice last Wednesday, which gave the Bears a 21-day window to add him to their active roster, and since the team didn't make a corresponding move last week when they placed Cody Whitehair on IR, their roster now stands at 53 players.

The Bears didn't hold an actual practice today with the short week, but their estimated injury list only had three players on it. Linebacker Matthew Adams hurt his calf yesterday against the Vikings, and he was held out, but safety Dane Cruikshank and cornerback Jaylon Johnson both received a full practice designation after today's walkthrough.

Getting their top corner back will help a secondary that gave up 312 passing yards in Minnesota.