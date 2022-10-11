The Bear’s Den, October 11, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson plans to play Thursday - 670 The Score - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson missed his third straight game Sunday due to a quad injury, and he admitted a day later that it was a really hard one to sit out.

Emma: We got a better glimpse of what Bears can be - 670 The Score - The Bears are an inconsistent bunch that will fight to the finish each game and make quality adjustments, but they lack the talent to keep up with the strongest teams.

Would Matt Eberflus, Bears have gone for 2 and the win? - 670 The Score - One intriguing question that went unanswered in the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday centered on what Chicago coach Matt Eberflus would’ve done had his team pulled within one point with a late touchdown.

Eberflus on Fields’ TD being called back: ‘Good block’ - WBBM - Bears receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s late fumble wasn’t his only miscue in Chicago’s 29-22 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. He was also flagged for an illegal block-in-the-back infraction that negated quarterback Justin Fields’ 52-yard touchdown run.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus ‘hopeful’ Jaylon Johnson can return Thursday - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ standout cornerback went through a workout on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium hours before the Bears played the Vikings on Sunday.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Has Matt Eberflus turned a coaching corner? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses Matt Eberflus and whether or not he's turned a coaching corner after five weeks.

The Bears lost, but Justin Fields played his best game of the season - CHGO - The Bears may has lost to the Vikings, but Justin Fields showed positive signs of growth and that is what really counts this season.

Justin Fields' second half vs. Vikings shows Bears proof of star potential - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields authored the best half of his career Sunday in Minnesota. It's proof of potential and evidence the "generational quarterback prospect" who was promised is still there.

Bears activate N'Keal Harry off of IR, adding WR for Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears traded for WR N'Keal Harry this summer, hoping he could help Justin Fields and the offense.

How Bears' Matt Eberflus plans to avoid first-year coach Thursday night trap - NBC Sports Chicago - First-year head coaches are 8-22 on Thursday night since the start of 2016. But Matt Eberflus has a specific plan to have the Bears primed and ready to face the Commanders on a short week.

Matt Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team in first half - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus outlined several ways how he can help the team play better in the first and second quarters.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return - NBC Sports Chicago

- Eddie Jackson hints at the possibility of Jaylon Johnson returning Thursday.

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears took the Vikings to the wire, but couldn't leave Minnesota with a win. But did the hard-fought loss see them move up the weekly power rankings?

Progress Must Continue Thursday Night Against Washington - Da Bears Blog - Justin Fields wasn’t brilliant on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. But, for the first time this season, Fields looked like a fully capable professional quarterback, pitching to a rating of 118.8, and displaying discernible signs of progress at the position.

You just can’t rule anything out in the NFL - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears being better than we thought and a mediocre league mean everything is winnable. Ken’s Note; Better than you thought, bubba... I called 17-0

Bears activate WR N’Keal Harry - Chicago Sun-Times - The move clears the way for the 2019 first-round pick to return for Thursday night’s game against the Commanders.

Slow-starting Bears defense needs a wake-up call - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have allowed just 26 points in the second half this season — fifth best in the NFL. But their slow starts — like in Sunday’s 29-22 loss to the Vikings — are neutralizing that success. It’s been a mystifying problem for the coaching staff. “We can do a better job,” Matt Eberflus said.

Bears film study: Justin Fields’ game vs. Vikings could’ve been even bigger - Chicago Sun-Times - Nonetheless, Fields gave the Bears hope. And that still matters for a player who was making just his 15th career start Sunday.

How the Bears and Justin Fields are building balance with their passing game - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields is starting to resemble a modern quarterback driving a passing attack that, although it’s no one’s idea of futuristic, doesn’t seem trapped in the past the way it did at the end of September.

Matt Rhule fired by Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader - The Carolina Panthers have fired Matt Rhule. He lasted 38 games with an 11-27 record. They have named Steve Wilks as assistant head coach. Wilks is a long time Carolina assistant who has one year of head coaching experience with the Arizona Cardinals.

Carolina Panthers fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow - Cat Scratch Reader - The Matt Rhule loyalists seem to be departing with him

Wiltfong: Bears activate N’Keal Harry from injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron - On Monday, the Chicago Bears activated wide receiver N'Keal Harry off injured reserve, so the 6'4", 225-pounder should make his season debut on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Bears vs Vikings Cool Take Review - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Vikings game and they have their day-after thoughts about the game right here.

Gabriel: Have the Chicago Bears Turned the Corner? - Windy City Gridiron - I began working for the New York Giants late in 2004 when the Giants were under the direction of the late great General Manager George Young. I had a very good relationship with George in that...

Leming's 10 Bears Takes After a Heartbreaker in Minnesota - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears dropped to (2-3) after their disappointing 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. All losses aren’t created equally and here’s why you should feel better than last week.

Infante's Notes: Bears claw back in second half but fall to Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - It was an admirable comeback attempt, but the Bears couldn’t come away with the win in Minnesota.

