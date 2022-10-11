2023 NFL Draft: Infante’s top-50 big board 2.0

Football season is in full swing, and as the NFL chugs along, so too does college football.

It’s been exciting start to the year with many unpredictable results — who would’ve thought Kansas, Illinois and Syracuse would all be ranked at the same time? There’s still plenty of football left to play, but we’re far enough into the season that we can start to determine some breakout stars from this campaign.

There’s been a lot of movement since now and the offseason, and that is certainly reflected in my current 2023 NFL Draft rankings. 12 players in my top 50 either weren’t in my previous rankings for one reason or another, or I flat-out hadn’t heard of them going into the regular season. That’s the beauty of draft evaluating all year: watching these prospects grow right in front of your eyes.

The Bears currently sit at 2-3, and while they’ve shown fight in most games, it’s clear there’s still a bit of a talent deficit on the roster. It remains to be seen where they’ll end up picking in the draft, but as their weaknesses start to become obvious, so too do the top prospects at each of those respective positions.

Without further ado, here are my current top 50 players in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with where I initially ranked them back in June.