2023 NFL Draft: Infante’s top-50 big board 2.0

Windy City Gridiron’s lead draft analyst shares his current top 50 players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Jacob Infante
Fresno State v USC Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Football season is in full swing, and as the NFL chugs along, so too does college football.

It’s been exciting start to the year with many unpredictable results — who would’ve thought Kansas, Illinois and Syracuse would all be ranked at the same time? There’s still plenty of football left to play, but we’re far enough into the season that we can start to determine some breakout stars from this campaign.

There’s been a lot of movement since now and the offseason, and that is certainly reflected in my current 2023 NFL Draft rankings. 12 players in my top 50 either weren’t in my previous rankings for one reason or another, or I flat-out hadn’t heard of them going into the regular season. That’s the beauty of draft evaluating all year: watching these prospects grow right in front of your eyes.

The Bears currently sit at 2-3, and while they’ve shown fight in most games, it’s clear there’s still a bit of a talent deficit on the roster. It remains to be seen where they’ll end up picking in the draft, but as their weaknesses start to become obvious, so too do the top prospects at each of those respective positions.

Without further ado, here are my current top 50 players in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with where I initially ranked them back in June.

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft Big Board 2.0

Rank Player Position School Previous Rank
1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama 1
2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 2
3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia 11
4 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson 3
5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 4
6 Jordan Addison WR USC 7
7 Bryce Young QB Alabama 6
8 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern 14
9 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson 10
10 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 5
11 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 8
12 Bijan Robinson RB Texas 15
13 Quentin Johnston WR TCU N/R
14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 22
15 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson 13
16 Will Levis QB Kentucky 45
17 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU 12
18 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas N/R
19 Noah Sewell LB Oregon 9
20 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 44
21 Clark Phillips III CB Utah 17
22 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M 20
23 Eli Ricks CB Alabama 16
24 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland N/R
25 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech N/R
26 Broderick Jones OT Georgia 37
27 Andre Carter II EDGE Army N/R
28 Josh Downs WR North Carolina 25
29 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State N/R
30 Cam Smith CB South Carolina 26
31 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 29
32 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State 50
33 Jaquelin Roy DL LSU 21
34 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse 43
35 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia 24
36 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State N/R
37 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame 18
38 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn 30
39 Olu Fashanu OT Penn State N/R
40 Gervon Dexter DL Florida 47
41 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri N/R
42 Siaka Ika DL Baylor N/R
43 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma 23
44 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State 33
45 Henry To'o To'o LB Alabama 32
46 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh N/R
47 Darnell Washington TE Georgia 36
48 Jack Campbell LB Iowa N/R
49 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 42
50 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU 34

