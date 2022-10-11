Breaking down Justin Fields’ big 2nd half & a strange Bears defensive day

Hey Bears fans! I went live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) last night to walk through the film from the Bears-Vikings game! A link to the stream is available below.
In this stream I’m continuing a new format — I know many here have mentioned that 5 hours is (understandably) way too long to watch on a replay. With that in mind, I’m going to try and spend the first 30-45 minutes talking through 10-15 key plays from the game before pivoting into the standard livestream.
After the stream, I’ll take that chunk of video and cut it into its own release — my hope is that this will help create a “headline” review of the game while also allowing for the livestream to keep its audience-focused identity. Let me know if it works!
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- What changed for Justin Fields?
- Where did the Bears’ running game go?
- How should we expect this offense to perform moving forward?
- Are there any other offensive things worth worrying about?
- What happened on the Bears’ first 3 drives of the game?
- How did the Bears adjust in the 2nd half?
- What this game means for the rest of the season
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
