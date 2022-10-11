Bears place Matt Adams on injured reserve

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on injured reserve. He injured his calf on Sunday in Minnesota, and before that, he missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury.

Adams has played in three games this season (40 snaps on defense, 54 on special teams), and when the Bears are in their base 4-3 defense, he has been lining up as the starting strongside linebacker. With Adams out, it was Joe Thomas (69 snaps on D, 61 on ST) that had been filling in, but keep in mind that the Bears have been in nickel quite a bit this season, and it’s the Sam linebacker that comes off the field in those situations.

The Bears play next Thursday night in Washington, so they are likely to make a roster move for that contest, as the roster stands at 52.

Chicago’s current injury report is clean, with only N’Keal Harry listed as a limited participant from today’s walkthrough. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson seems in line to get back to his usual starting spot now that he’s recovered from his quad injury.

For more on the injured Bears and the final Bears vs Commanders injury report, tune in to Mason and Danny on Bear Bones live Thursday at 5:00 pm (CT). The short week means no T Formation Conversation, so Bear Bones will double as our preview show and give some in-depth injury talk.