Chicago Bears Reacts Survey: Week 6 Confidence Level

The Chicago Bears have dropped consecutive games to the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings, and our fan confidence in the franchise has been declining since Chicago’s week two loss in Green Bay.

That includes a fall in confidence from our fanbase after the win against the Texans.

But this latest 29-22 loss in Minnesota had a different feel to it. We saw Justin Fields and the offense show life in the final two quarters. Chicago’s defense made some necessary halftime adjustments and slowed the Viking offense. Head coach Matt Eberflus showed an aggressive side that’s needed when the talent gap is as wide as it has been in most games this season.

Have the Bears turned a corner?

There’s still a long way to go in the 2022 season, but continued baby steps from the product on the field makes the future look brighter.

How confident are you in the direction of the Bears’ franchise?