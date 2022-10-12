The Bear’s Den, October 12, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

1st-and-10: Justin Fields’ progress always a win for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears losing when Fields plays well isn’t the worst thing. In fact, it might be the best thing.

Bears offensive coordinator sees Justin Fields progressing - Chicago Sun-Times - Luke Getsy doesn’t like to make grand statements. Still, the Bears’ offensive coordinator was willing to concede Tuesday that his quarterback improved in his Week 5 showing against the Vikings.

Chase Claypool to the Bears? - The Irish Bears Network - As the November 1st trade deadline approaches, the Bears are expected to be sellers and rightfully so. Although, should we be quick to forget that not-so-long ago Ryan Poles engaged in trade offers for veteran wide receiver, Robert Woods? Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Dante Pettis continue to prove themselves liabilities, much to the

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is sticking 'to the plan' with Justin Fields - CHGO - After five games into the 2022 season, nothing has changed for Luke Getsy and the overall plan the team has for quarterback Justin Fields.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What is the Chicago Bears’ biggest problem? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew debates what the biggest problem is for the Chicago Bears.

How Justin Fields' yoga breathing technique helped Bears QB vs. Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - A lot was different about Justin Fields' Week 5 performance vs. the Vikings. Starting with the implementation of a new breathing technique.

Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football scouting report - NBC Sports Chicago - The Washington Commanders come into Soldier Field with problems on offense and defense.

Panthers trading D.J. Moore to Bears makes little sense for either team - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears need a star wide receiver, but the thought of the Panthers trading D.J. Moore to Chicago makes little sense for either side.

How Justin Fields impressed Bears during two-minute drill vs. Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears' two-minute drive in Minnesota ended on an Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumble, but quarterback Justin FIelds left an impression on his coaches with how he handled himself during a time of immense pressure.

Luke Getsy: Bears see ‘tons of progress’ from Justin Fields - 670 The Score - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was encouraged by second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ performance in Chicago’s loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Bears defensive coordinator shares blame for slow starts on defense - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have been one of the worst scoring defenses in the first half, but one of the best in the second half.

Three Positives from a Week Five Loss to the Vikings - Da Bears Blog - Justin Fields was the major positive to come from Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. But that ground has been well covered. Today’s column looks elsewhere.

Bears place LB Matt Adams (calf) on injured reserve - 670 The Score - The Bears have placed veteran linebacker and special teams contributor Matt Adams on injured reserve with a calf injury. That designation will require him to miss at least four games.

Commanders QB Carson Wentz dealing with shoulder injury - 670 The Score - Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with an injury to his right throwing shoulder ahead of his team’s game against the Bears on Thursday evening at Soldier Field.

Breath of fresh air: Bears QB Justin Fields feeling as calm as ever - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields reiterated Tuesday that, for the first time, he feels like he’s playing at his own pace.

Bears LB Roquan Smith talks all-orange uniform, NFL’s roughing-the-passer penalties - Chicago Sun-Times - And on a more serious note, he wants the Bears’ defense to stop underperforming.

Bears predictions: Week 6 vs. Commanders - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders at Soldier Field.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Raiders news: Davante Adams pushes cameraman after game - Silver And Black Pride - Las Vegas wide receiver could face NFL punishment for the shove.

Chris Jones calls for NFL to review roughing the passer - ProFootballTalk - Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was called for a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty on Monday night, thinks it’s time to make the penalty reviewable.

Roughing the passer to be discussed at ownership meetings next week - ProFootballTalk - Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports that the subject will be discussed when owners convene next week in New York for quarterly meetings. However, there’s no guarantee they’ll do anything more than talk about it.

Patriots release Lil'Jordan Humphrey - ProFootballTalk - The Patriots released receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday, the team announced.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Breaking down Justin Fields’ big 2nd half & a strange Bears defensive day - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. continues a new stream format as he talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

2023 NFL Draft: Infante’s top-50 big board 2.0 - Windy City Gridiron - Windy City Gridiron’s lead draft analyst shares his current top 50 players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong: Bears place Matt Adams on injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron - On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on injured reserve. He injured his calf on Sunday in Minnesota, and before that, he missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings review - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ comeback attempt came up short, but there are some good things to take away from it

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Reflections on Week 5 in the NFL

