Bears vs Commanders Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson returns

This Chicago Bears put another player on injured reserve this week, but their gameday injury report is looking clean for tomorrow night’s contest against the Washington Commanders.

The Bears did hold a fairly normal practice today per head coach Matt Eberflus, and here’s how their injury report looks.

Dane Cruikshank, S (Hamstring) - Questionable

And that’s it.

Getting Jaylon Johnson back at corner is a big deal for a secondary that gave up a ton of receptions a week ago, and his ability to support the running game will be welcomed too. He’s a good football player, and the Commanders have a few talented players on the offensive side of the ball.

Also not on the Bears’ report is wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who may still be in a ramp-up stage for conditioning, but it’s good to see him not listed with an injury.

Here’s how the Commanders list their injured for Thursday Night Football.

William Jackson III, CB (back) - Out

Logan Thomas, TE (calf) - Out

Jahan Dotson, WR (hamstring) - Out

Sam Cosmi, OT (finger) - Out

Jonathan Williams, RB (knee) - Out

Percy Butler, S (quad) - Out

Dyami Brown, WR (groin) - Questionable

Jackson, Thomas, Cosmi, and Dotson are all starters for Washington.

For more, tune in to Mason and Danny on Bear Bones live Thursday at 5:00 pm (CT). The short week means no T Formation Conversation, so Bear Bones will double as our preview show and give some in-depth injury talk.