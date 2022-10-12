Alex Leatherwood back at Bears’ practice

The Chicago Bears opened the 21-day window to remove offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood from the reserve/non-football illness list today when he practiced with the team. With the Bears on a short week playing tomorrow night against the Washington Commanders, they didn't hold a full practice, but the second-year offensive lineman was a walkthrough participant.

Chicago claimed Leatherwood off waivers after he was one of the Raiders' final 53-man roster cuts before the season, and he went on Chicago's NFI list on September 14 with mono.

During his brief time practicing with the Bears, reports had him working at right tackle, and as a rookie with Las Vegas in 2021, he spent time at both right tackle and right guard. At Alabama, his play as an athletic left tackle created his first-round draft buzz, and that athleticism makes him a potentially nice fit for the Bears' offensive scheme where ever he ends up playing.

We'll have the full Bears vs Commanders injury report out later today.

For more on that, tune in to Mason and Danny on Bear Bones live Thursday at 5:00 pm (CT). The short week means no T Formation Conversation, so Bear Bones will double as our preview show and give some in-depth injury talk.