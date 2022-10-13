Bears vs. Commanders: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 2-3 Chicago Bears make their second of three prime-time appearances tonight against the 1-4 Washington Commanders, and Chicago is looking to break a two-game losing streak against a Commanders team that has lost four in a row.

Washington holds the all-time, regular-season series lead between these two franchises at 21-22-1, so a Bears win will draw them even.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 6 matchup.

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. (CT) from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

TELEVISION

The game can be found locally on FOX, or on Amazon Prime Video with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. Amazon has a few bonus viewing options, so if you have the pay TV service be sure to check those out.

ODDS

The last I checked, our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the game as a pick 'em with the over/under at 39.5.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

