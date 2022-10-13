Picks and Profits: Commanders at Bears

The Chicago Bears showed some life against the Minnesota Vikings in last Sunday’s contest, taking a 4th quarter lead before ultimately falling short. Hopes are rising that Justin Fields and this offense can continue to show signs of growth and beat what appears to be a bad Washington Commanders squad. The betting line has no confidence in either side, giving the Bears a slight win expectation. The books also have no faith in either offense, setting the bar for the over/under total at the lowest mark of the week (37.5).

Blind faith in this Bears team can get you into plenty of trouble, but the Commanders simply do not impress me as a good football team. They’ve played defense slightly below league average (similar to the Bears) while their offense has been terrible (also similar to the Bears). The difference between the two teams seems to be the Commanders aren’t showing many signs of life and even some internal turmoil bubbling to the surface whereas the Bears may be straightening the ship out. Give me the Bears at home with the -1 and let’s go crazy and take the over 37.5 too.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.