The Bear’s Den, October 13, 2022

WHS Teacher Honored by Bears - Waukegan CUSD #60 - Waukegan High School teacher Ms. Helene Duda was honored today by the Chicago Bears as a “Classroom Legend” during a special surprise ceremony in her classroom. The program, which is in partnership with CDW, celebrates Chicago area teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

Da Bears Blog Game 6 Preview - We’ve reached the “moral victory” part of the season.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Commanders - The Chicago Bears (2-3) host the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday evening. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Bears designate OL Alex Leatherwood for a return to practice - 670 The Score - The Bears on Wednesday designated offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood for a return from the non-football illness list, opening a 21-day window for his activation.

Cleared to return, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson hopes to dominate - WBBM - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will return to action Thursday following a three-game absence due to a quad injury, and his hope is to showcase a dominant form.

Bears-Commanders: 3 matchups to watch in Week 6 - WBBM - It could get weird when the Bears (2-3) host the Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football. Here are a few of the key matchups that will go a long way toward deciding the game.

Bears podcast: The Commanders are in town for Thursday Night Football - Chicago Sun-Times - Can Justin Fields continue to show progress at Soldier Field?

Amazon goes all out to go all in with NFL - Chicago Sun-Times - In its first season as the exclusive broadcaster of “Thursday Night Football,” the company has proved itself worthy of carrying prime-time NFL games and likely has set itself up to stream more sports down the road.

Short week? Roquan Smith ready to put on a show - Chicago Sun-Times - Four days after allowing four touchdowns to the Vikings, the Bears are eager to atone Thursday vs. the Commanders. “I love it,” Smith said. “It’s national TV — so if the body hurts a little bit, you’ve got a lot more eyes on you, so you can show what you can do.”

Week 5 Stock Watch: 3 Bears Up and 3 Down - The Irish Bears Network - Week 5 was certainly one of mixed feelings. The Bears yet again looked like two completely different team in the first and second half respectively. Again they had a sluggish start on both sides of the ball and again they made adjustments and came out firing in the second

CHGO Bears Podcast: How Justin Fields & the Chicago Bears Can Take Down Carson Wentz, Commanders - CHGO - In this episode, the crew shares their weekly in-depth Chicago Bears game preview as they discuss how Justin Fields can beat Carson Wentz' Commanders.

Bears' Jaylon Johnson ready to continue quest to 'dominate' NFL - NBC Sports Chicago - Watching Justin Jefferson torch the Bears while he was on the sideline was tough. Now that he's healthy, Jaylon Johnson is ready to continue his quest to dominate the NFL.

Justin Fields, Bears know bigger things are coming as QB's growth continues - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields' play vs. the Vikings showed the Bears their young quarterback is taking to the process. It wasn't an arrival, though. They are awaiting much bigger things.

Bears keys to win on Thursday Night Football against Commanders - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears and Commanders play on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Here's how the Bears can win at Soldier Field.

N'Keal Harry 'ecstatic' to help 'special player' Justin Fields, Bears' offense - NBC Sports Chicago - N'Keal Harry is ready for his fresh start in Chicago to begin. So are the Bears.

Bears overreactions: Can Justin Fields lead Bears to NFC North title? - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields sparkled in the second half against the Vikings. Is he back? Can the Bears win a down NFC North? Josh Schrock sifts through the overreactions from a loss that felt like a win.

Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges - ProFootballTalk - “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, reached out to him after the game. I hadn’t seem the clip yet but, yeah, I was surprised.”

Jason Peters knows better than anyone what awaits Cowboys in Philadelphia with "nasty" Eagles fans - ProFootballTalk - Jason Peters once called the Cowboys “arrogant.” Now on the other side of the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry, the veteran offensive lineman is calling Eagles fans “nasty.” He said it in the nicest way possible Wednesday, chuckling after his comment.

Raiders news: Davante Adams charged for pushing worker in Kansas City - Silver And Black Pride - Problems are piling up for Davante Adams after Monday Night Football incident.

Berckes & Snyder's Bears Over Beers: The Justin Fields Episode! - Windy City Gridiron - Check out the LIVE breakdown of Justin Fields’ game against the Minnesota Vikings from Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder in their latest Bears Over Beers podcast. The audio-only version will drop later on...

Infante's Data Drop: Bears analytical takeaways from Week 5 - Windy City Gridiron - What do the numbers say about how the Bears performed in Week 5 against the Vikings?

Wiltfong: Bears vs Commanders Injury Report - Jaylon Johnson returns - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full injury report for the Bears and Commanders for Thursday Night Football.

Curl: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears. 5 Questions with Hog’s Haven: Should Carson be sent back from Wentz he came? - Windy City Gridiron - We sit down with Hog Haven’s KyleSmithforGM for five stupendous questions about the Washington Commanders.

Witfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2022: Week 5 vs Minnesota Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - Lester dissects the two sacks the Bears allowed on Sunday against the Vikings.

