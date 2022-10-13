Fan confidence in the Bears shoots up!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Just as I suspected!

All our fans were waiting for was to see Justin Fields show a little something, and even if the Chicago Bears lose, like they did last week in Minnesota, then the confidence level from our SB Nation Reacts voters would shoot back up.

Fields had a heck of a second half in the Vikes’ game, the Bears came back after being down by 18, and they were moving the ball in the 2 minute drill with a chance to tie it.

But then Ihmir Smith-Marsette got his lunch money stolen.

Ball game.

It was a fun final 30ish minutes, and besides Fields flashing, we also saw head coach Matt Eberflus being more aggressive, and that could mean his trust in the offense is growing.

After hitting a season low 40% confidence level last week, our voters have us up to 79% this week.

Can they keep it going on Thursday Night Football?

Stay tuned!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.