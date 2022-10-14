Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate Open Thread

Yes, it’s a full slate and we’re all going to have fun watching the Sunday Night Football game and let’s see if the Jets can knock off the Packers, etc. But, I’ve really only got eyes for the game of the year so far - the Buffalo Bills coming in as three point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs with the highest over/under total of the week at 54 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This is a rematch of the AFC Divisional round playoff game from a year ago that ended with an insane flurry of points, ultimately coming down to the coin toss.

The Chiefs survived a tough divisional game against the Raiders while the Bills coasted to an easy blowout win against the Steelers last week. That kind of thing may be a bit overblown, but when you’re looking for any edge you can get, I’ll at least consider it. The Bills have blown out three teams with a close win against the Ravens and a close loss in Miami. I believe they’re the best team in the league and like the Chiefs taking things out on the Bucs a couple weeks ago, I think the Bills want some revenge from last year. Give me the Bills -3 and despite that giant total number, I’ll take the over. It’s way more fun to cheer for points.

