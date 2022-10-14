The Bear’s Den, October 14, 2022

Ken’s Note: Like all Dens after a night game that’s followed by a workday, I’m just posting a few links so this Den will be abbreviated... I can’t stay up until 4:00 AM waiting for the articles to drop.

Thursday Night Football: Bears come up short as Commanders win 12-7 - ProFootballTalk - The Bears were this close to pulling out a come-from-behind victory. Instead, the Commanders held on for a 12-7 victory.

Bears defense solves first-half blues, but ... - Chicago Sun-Times - Four days after the Bears allowed 307 yards, 6-of-7 third-down conversions and three touchdowns in the first half vs. the Vikings, they held Washington to 88 yards, 1-of-6 third-downs and no touchdowns in the first half. Alas, it wasn’t enough as the Bears lost, 12-7.

Takeaways from Bears-Commanders - Chicago Sun-Times - Three observations from the Bears’ “Thursday Night Football” game against the Commanders.

Justin Fields struggles, Bears fall inches short of win - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback took a significant step backward on national television in a 12-7 loss to the lowly Commanders on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Bears lose 12-7 to Commanders, show little proof they’re on right track - Chicago Sun-Times - There are concerns everywhere, and that doesn’t inspire much confidence in the new administration.

Bears observations: Red-zone errors cost Bears in 12-7 loss vs. Commanders - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears had their opportunities to pick up a much-needed win vs. the Commanders, but self-inflicted wounds.

Bears grades: It really is a game of inches - 670 The Score - In a 12-7 loss to the Commanders, the Bears’ offense somehow managed just one score in a game it compiled 392 yards and drove inside the 5-yard line three times.

Al Michaels: I think the league would love for Daniel Snyder to just sell the team - ProFootballTalk - Given Al’s connections at the highest levels of the NFL, his words — carefully couched as speculation — seem to reflect accurately the mood of the powers that be.

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders Postgame - Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Curl: Chicago’s offense sparks in loss to Washington - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears didn’t always capitalize on their offensive drives, but moved the ball in loss to Washington Commanders

