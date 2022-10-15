Look good while reppin’ the Bears!

The 2022 version of the Chicago Bears has been difficult to watch, and being a fan of the team has its own challenges, but here we are. We're all diehards. We all bleed Navy and Orange. And win or lose we support our beloved Bears!

Our friends over at Homage just dropped a bunch of new designs, and as usual, they have a classic feel as they make a nod to the past.

Rep your fav team by donning one of Homage’s new shirts/hoodies featuring Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, Brian Urlacher, The Fog Bowl, SBXX, or more. Their latest Bears’ collection has some neat designs, so while the team isn’t cooperating right now on the field, at least we can look good while cheering them on.

If you’re active on Twitter be sure to @WCGridiron and @HOMAGE a picture of you wearing your fresh gear and we’ll retweet you for sure!