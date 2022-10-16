NFL Week 7 Odds: Bears open as a 7.5-point underdog in New England

The Chicago Bears (2-4) travel to the east coast for an October 24 battle with the New England Patriots (3-3) on Monday Night Football, and according to our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are going to be in for a long night. The Pats are currently a 7.5-point favorite, with the over/under for the game at 38.5, and the moneyline at +280 for Chicago and -350 for New England.

The Bears are coming off another last-minute defeat in their Week 6 game against the Commanders by a pitiful 12 to 7 score on Thursday Night Football, while the Patriots just walloped the Browns 38 to 15 earlier today.

Giving New England defensive mastermind Bill Belichick an extra day to come up with a game plan to slow Chicago's only legitimate offensive weapon, quarterback Justin Fields, seems unfair.

As an added bit of motivation, Belichick tied Bears' Hall of Famer George Halas at 324 coaching wins with his victory against the Browns, so beating the Bears will move him into second place all-time behind Don Shula.

Who do you like on these early odds for the Bears at the Patriots game? Are you taking the 7.5 points and the Chicago?