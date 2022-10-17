Picks and Profits: Broncos at Chargers

Coming off that brutal Thursday Night Football performance, it was revealed that Russell Wilson has been dealing with an injury. Yeah, that seems obvious. One can understand wanting to fight it out but at some point, if you’re not helping your team it may be time to step aside. Right now, it’s open hunting season on Russell Wilson and until he proves otherwise, it’s tough to feel good about the Denver Broncos.

On the other side of this one, the LA Chargers escaped Cleveland with a victory despite some questionable decision making from Brandon Staley. This game already feels must-win for both sides as the Chargers need to try and keep pace with the Chiefs and the Broncos just need to try to keep their head above water. As bad as the Chargers have looked at times this year, their superstar quarterback regularly makes hero-level throws to move the offense along. Not so much on the other side. I’ll take the Chargers to hold serve at home with the cover, but I’m also hugging the under on the strength of a good Broncos defense and Russell Wilson being bad, hurt, or both.

